LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?

Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?

The accused suspected an affair and attacked the mother of two with a pestle, striking her 17 times. Here's what led to the brutal crime.

A man allegedly killing his wife of 14 years over a pair of toe rings gifted by his elder brother.
A man allegedly killing his wife of 14 years over a pair of toe rings gifted by his elder brother.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-31 15:37 IST

A shocking murder case has emerged from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed his wife over a pair of toe rings gifted to her on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The accused, identified as Anand Srivastava, allegedly bludgeoned his wife, Madhu, to death with a pestle, striking her head and face 17 times. According to reports, his suspicions about his elder brother’s relationship with his wife triggered the brutal attack. The murder took place just hours after the couple had observed Karwa Chauth, making the incident even more disturbing.

Toe Rings Gifted by Elder Brother Triggered Suspicion

According to reports, Anand became suspicious after learning that his wife had received a pair of toe rings from his elder brother. He allegedly suspected that the two were involved in a relationship. He repeatedly questioned Madhu about who had gifted her the jewellery. However, she reportedly told him that someone had given it to her without revealing the person’s identity. Anand’s suspicions allegedly intensified when he spotted the toe rings lying beside his wife’s pillow. Overcome by anger, he allegedly picked up a pestle and attacked her while she was lying in bed.

You Might Be Interested In

Husband Strikes Wife 17 Times With Pestle

According to the reported details of the case, Anand repeatedly struck Madhu on her head and face with the pestle. He allegedly delivered 17 blows, leaving her dead. After committing the crime, Anand reportedly called the police and informed them about what he had done. Police personnel rushed to the spot and arrested him. Reports further claimed that the accused showed no remorse and told the police that he hated his wife.

Couple Had Celebrated Karwa Chauth Hours Before Murder

The incident is particularly heartbreaking as the couple had observed Karwa Chauth just hours before the murder. Anand and Madhu had married in 2010 and had two children together. In another disturbing detail, Madhu had reportedly applied mehendi bearing her husband’s name on the night of the murder. The incident has left the family and local community shocked, with the investigation underway.
Also Read: 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?
Tags: Anand SrivastavaGwalior husband kills wifeGwalior murder casehome-hero-pos-3Karwa Chauth crime newsKarwa Chauth murderMadhu murder casemother of two murderedtoe rings murder casewife killed by husband

RELATED News

16-Year-Old Boy Kills 65-Year-Old Grandfather As He Tries To Save Granddaughter In Kerala – What Happened?

6-Year-Old Son Dies Alongside Mother After 18th-Floor Fall In Pune; 8-Page Note Speaks Of His Future And Husband’s Remarriage

Watch Video: Mumbai Woman In BMW Tries To Run Over Traffic Cop After Hitting Car At Signal; Claims ‘Harassment’ Before Fleeing

Cyclone Arnab Unleashes Hail, Snow And Landslides Across India; 3 Dead As Another Storm Eyes Andhra Coast

Caught On Cam: Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Kanpur Toll Plaza, Tears PRV Constable’s Uniform Over Extortion Row

LATEST NEWS

OMRON Healthcare Begins Full-Scale Production at First Factory in India

CHE vs MUN, Premier League: Check Chelsea vs Manchester United All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

TradeFlock Unveils Two New Editions Spotlighting India’s Business Directors and AI Leaders

Riaan Ghodawat Becomes the First Indian to Attend the Ballon d’Or

Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?

NavTech Unveils 10 Gbps QKD-Enabled Optical Wireless System at IMC 2026; Targets Secure Telecom and Defence Networks

Caught On Cam: Transgender Group Creates Ruckus At Kanpur Toll Plaza, Tears PRV Constable’s Uniform Over Extortion Row

Photographer Promises To Shoot Bride’s Wedding, Sends Assistants Who Arrive 70 Minutes Late; Court Orders Rs 35,000 Compensation

First MP Aga Ruhullah, Now 24 MLAs: Why Is Omar Abdullah Facing A Deepening Crisis Within National Conference?

HostMyGuest Is Hyderabad’s Most Interesting Bootstrapped Consumer Startup of 2026 and Nobody Has Written About It Yet

Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?
Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?
Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?
Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?
Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?

QUICK LINKS