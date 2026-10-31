Mehendi With Husband’s Name, Mother Of Two Killed Over Toe Rings Gifted On Karwa Chauth In Bhopal: What Went Wrong?

A shocking murder case has emerged from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed his wife over a pair of toe rings gifted to her on the occasion of Karwa Chauth. The accused, identified as Anand Srivastava, allegedly bludgeoned his wife, Madhu, to death with a pestle, striking her head and face 17 times. According to reports, his suspicions about his elder brother’s relationship with his wife triggered the brutal attack. The murder took place just hours after the couple had observed Karwa Chauth, making the incident even more disturbing.

Toe Rings Gifted by Elder Brother Triggered Suspicion

According to reports, Anand became suspicious after learning that his wife had received a pair of toe rings from his elder brother. He allegedly suspected that the two were involved in a relationship. He repeatedly questioned Madhu about who had gifted her the jewellery. However, she reportedly told him that someone had given it to her without revealing the person’s identity. Anand’s suspicions allegedly intensified when he spotted the toe rings lying beside his wife’s pillow. Overcome by anger, he allegedly picked up a pestle and attacked her while she was lying in bed.

Husband Strikes Wife 17 Times With Pestle

According to the reported details of the case, Anand repeatedly struck Madhu on her head and face with the pestle. He allegedly delivered 17 blows, leaving her dead. After committing the crime, Anand reportedly called the police and informed them about what he had done. Police personnel rushed to the spot and arrested him. Reports further claimed that the accused showed no remorse and told the police that he hated his wife.

Couple Had Celebrated Karwa Chauth Hours Before Murder

The incident is particularly heartbreaking as the couple had observed Karwa Chauth just hours before the murder. Anand and Madhu had married in 2010 and had two children together. In another disturbing detail, Madhu had reportedly applied mehendi bearing her husband’s name on the night of the murder. The incident has left the family and local community shocked, with the investigation underway.

Also Read: 18-Second Face-Off, 50-Metre Chase: CCTV Shows Pet Dog Chasing Leopard Out Of House In Uttar Pradesh-Watch