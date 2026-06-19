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Home > Regionals News > Mekedatu Dam Row: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution

Mekedatu Dam Row: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar said he will review Tamil Nadu Assembly’s unanimous resolution opposing the Mekedatu Dam project before commenting. Tamil Nadu urged the Centre to reject clearances, citing Cauvery Tribunal and Supreme Court rulings on water sharing.

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution. (Photo: ANI)
Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-06-19 18:47 IST

On Friday, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday said he would examine Tamil Nadu Assembly’s unanimous resolution opposing the Mekedatu Dam project before making a detailed comment.

Speaking to the reporters, Karnataka CM said, “Let me look at it. I can’t go on with only your statement. Let me look at the stand and then I will react to it.” The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly has unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Vijay opposing the Mekedatu Dam.

The resolution received support from Congress, VCK in the House, marking a unanimous stand by the state assembly against the project. The resolution emphasises that any such project would violate existing legal frameworks and the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu.

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The resolution moved by the Chief Minister stated, “This August House records its strong objection to the unilateral attempt of the Government of Karnataka to construct a dam across the Cauvery River at Mekedatu, without respecting the Final Award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal dated 5.2.2007 and the Judgment of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated 16.2.2018, without obtaining the concurrence of the concerned basin States, and without securing any approval from the Union Government. Such an action is not at all acceptable.”

The resolution further calls upon the Central Government to withhold all necessary clearances for the project.

”This August House urges the Union Government not to grant any form of approval, including technical and environmental clearances, to the Mekedatu Dam Project proposed by the Government of Karnataka,” the resolution states.

Highlighting the water scarcity in the region, the resolution noted, ”The Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal and the Hon’ble Supreme Court have observed that the Cauvery Basin is a deficit basin and that the total available water in the basin has already been apportioned among the basin States. Therefore, no new project can be undertaken in the Cauvery Basin, nor can any additional quantity of water be utilised.”

(With ANI Inputs)

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Mekedatu Dam Row: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution
Tags: Cauvery water disputedk shivakumarMekedatu DamMekedatu Dam newsTamil Nadu Assembly resolution

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Mekedatu Dam Row: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution

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Mekedatu Dam Row: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution
Mekedatu Dam Row: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution
Mekedatu Dam Row: Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar Reacts To Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Unanimous Resolution
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