Mercedes Crash Case: Kerala High Court Seeks State’s Response On Plea To Cancel Teen Accused’s Bail

The family of the scooterist, who was killed in Kochi, has now taken the case to the High Court since a sessions court declined to revoke the bail granted to the teenager driving the car.

A Scooter, A Mercedes, And The Early Hours Of October 25

During the early hours of October 25, a two-wheeler was travelling through Cheranalloor, Kochi. The driver was Jayabalakrishnan. Jayabalakrishnan was killed in an accident involving a Mercedes Benz.

The car was driven by a 17-year-old.

A Case That Drew More Attention

The case attracted much more attention once it became known that the teenager is the son of a sitting additional district judge.

From Rash Driving To Culpable Homicide Not Amounting To Murder

At first, the teenager was charged with rash driving and death by negligence under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Protests soon followed, and with the sustained pressure from the victim’s family and residents, the police added Section 105 of the BNS, relating to culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Bail Within 24 Hours

The bail order was granted by the Juvenile Justice Board to the teenager on October 26, just one day after the accident.

The Sessions Court Rejects The Appeals

In the last week, Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Judge Kavitha Gangadharan dismissed appeals made by the State as well as the relatives of Jayabalakrishnan challenging the bail order granted by the Juvenile Justice Board. According to the sessions court, there were no situations which made it necessary to deny the bail to the child in conflict with law.

Going Beyond The Issue Of Bail

The sessions court also mentioned a number of things about the case in general including the way it was being treated initially by the police, the Juvenile Justice Board, State prosecution as well as the family members of the deceased person.

She also raised questions regarding the registration of the FIR when the alleged offences committed were not heinous in nature. The law recommends use of child sensitive investigations in cases where child in conflict with law is involved and hence the case did not require FIR.

The Family Moves The High Court

Jayabalakrishnan’s family has now challenged that order in the Kerala High Court, asking for the bail to be cancelled. Justice C Jayachandran issued notice today and sought the State’s response. The case will be heard further next week.

What Happens Next?

Several questions are open. Will the State support the family’s plea or defend the bail? How will the High Court view the sessions court’s remarks on the FIR and the conduct of the police and prosecution? And if the bail stands, what will the family and the residents who protested do next?

The answers may come as soon as next week.

Also Read: 10 Years Of Love, One Rejected Proposal’: Kanpur Man Dies By Suicide After Argument With Girlfriend At Mall