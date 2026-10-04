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Home > Regionals News > ‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch

‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch

The video has sparked debate online, with viewers calling for both sides of the dispute to be heard before reaching a conclusion.

According to the driver, the woman entered a mall without paying for the ride and later gave different explanations about the payment. (Source:Screengrab)
According to the driver, the woman entered a mall without paying for the ride and later gave different explanations about the payment. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-10-04 14:41 IST

A video from Gurugram has surfaced showing a heated confrontation between a Rapido driver and a woman over an alleged unpaid fare. The footage, which appears to have been recorded during the dispute, has sparked discussion online about passenger-driver conflicts and the importance of hearing both sides before reaching conclusions.

Driver Claims Woman Left Without Paying

According to the Rapido driver, the woman had booked a ride and allegedly entered a mall without paying the fare after reaching the destination. The driver reportedly approached her inside the premises to ask for the pending payment. The driver claims that the woman gave different explanations during the confrontation. At different points, she allegedly said that the payment had been made online or in cash. The driver also says that she accused him of behaving improperly. These claims have not been independently verified, and it remains unclear from the available footage what happened before the confrontation began.

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Dispute Turns Into Public Confrontation

As the argument continued, people nearby gathered around the two. The driver began recording the exchange on his phone, apparently to document the dispute. The video shows people around them intervening and asking the driver to stop filming. The situation appears to have drawn considerable attention as those present tried to understand what had happened. The complete context behind the confrontation remains unclear from the video alone.

Video Sparks Debate Over Passenger-Driver Disputes

The footage has since triggered a wider conversation about disputes between ride-hailing drivers and passengers. Many discussions around such incidents often focus on one side of the confrontation based on short video clips, while important details from the events leading up to them may remain missing. The Gurugram incident has also renewed calls for both passengers and drivers to resolve fare-related disagreements through proper channels and avoid making allegations without evidence. Further details about the incident and the alleged payment dispute are awaited.
Also Read: ‘Tum Humse Maafi Maangna, Likht Mein…’: Dhirendra Shastri Warns Ludhiana Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi Amid Conversion Row

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‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch
Tags: Gurugram mall disputeGurugram Rapido driverGurugram viral videohome-hero-pos-3Rapido driver confrontationRapido driver woman disputeRapido fare disputeRapido viral videowoman refuses to pay fare

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‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch

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‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch
‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch
‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch
‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch
‘Mere Paise Do’: Gurugram Woman Refuses To Pay Rapido Fare, Video Goes Viral; Watch

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