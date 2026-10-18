Midnight Kidnapping In Bhopal: 8 People, Including 2 Women, Abducted And Driven Around The City In Cars; 10 Lakh Ransom Demanded- What Happened?

8 people, including two women, were allegedly kidnapped from a rented house in Bhopal’s Aerocity Colony in the Gandhi Nagar area late Friday night. The accused reportedly assaulted the occupants, forced them into two cars and drove them around the city before taking them towards the Piplani area. Police rescued all eight hostages and arrested three suspects, while the alleged main accused remains absconding. The incident is suspected to have stemmed from a financial dispute involving ₹2 lakh.

Accused Allegedly Break Into Rented House

According to police, the accused arrived at the rented house in two vehicles late Friday night and allegedly assaulted the eight people staying there, including two young women. The victims, reportedly employees of a cafe, were then forcibly taken away in the cars. The incident is suspected to be linked to a dispute over an earlier financial transaction of ₹2 lakh. A cafe owner from Gwalior, who allegedly operated a cafe near Bhopal’s Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), is suspected to have been involved in the crime along with his associates.

₹10 Lakh Ransom Demanded

The accused allegedly contacted a Delhi-based friend of one of the hostages and demanded ₹10 lakh in ransom. The friend subsequently alerted the police by calling the emergency helpline 112 at around 1 am, bringing the incident to the authorities’ attention. The ransom demand and information provided by the caller helped police initiate action to trace the suspects and locate the victims.

Police Rescue All Eight Hostages

Acting on the information received, Gandhinagar police tracked the vehicles using their registration numbers and the accused’s mobile phone location. Police set up a blockade near Piplani Square and intercepted both cars. Officers arrested three suspects and safely rescued all eight hostages. However, the alleged main accused and other associates remain on the run.

Search Underway for Absconding Accused

Police have registered a case under relevant legal provisions related to assault, kidnapping and wrongful confinement. Further investigation is underway to establish the precise motive, identify the remaining suspects and determine the sequence of events leading to the abduction. The police are continuing their search for the absconding accused.

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