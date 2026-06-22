Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue

A migrant worker from Kerala was rescued by police after being assaulted by a mob in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, days after two NGO interns were attacked in Rayagada over similar child-lifting rumours. The latest incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over mob violence in Odisha, where a series of attacks driven by suspicion and misinformation have been reported in recent months.

According to reports, police said Vishnu S, a resident of Alappuzha in Kerala, was found near Dhobapada Park in Sambalpur when locals confronted him. Unable to communicate in Odia, he was allegedly mistaken for a child-lifter. The situation quickly escalated and a crowd attacked him before police reached the spot and intervened.





Fresh Odisha mob attack raises concerns over rumours and vigilante action

Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, showing the man being surrounded, dragged and questioned by members of the crowd. Police rescued Vishnu from the mob, shifted him to a hospital and later established contact with his family and friends.

As per reports, investigators found that Vishnu had earlier worked as a welder in Odisha’s Bargarh district and had travelled to Sambalpur looking for employment after remaining jobless for some time. Police confirmed he was not involved in any criminal activity. After discussions with his family, authorities arranged for him to travel safely to Bokaro. An FIR has been registered, several accused have been arrested and efforts are underway to identify others seen in the viral videos.

Series of Odisha mob violence incidents reveal disturbing pattern across districts

Reports say that. the Sambalpur assault comes less than two weeks after two student interns working with an Odisha-based NGO were attacked in Rayagada district’s Kalyansinghpur area.

The victims, a young woman from New Delhi and a young man from Gujarat, were allegedly abducted and assaulted by more than 100 villagers who suspected them of being child-lifters. The attack left both seriously injured. So far, 25 people have been arrested, while an Additional DGP-level officer is supervising the investigation.

Previous cases of similar incidents in Odisha

Several similar incidents have surfaced across Odisha this year. In February, a mentally challenged man was beaten to death in Mayurbhanj’s Morada block, leading to 15 arrests. In another case in Samakhunta, a couple was attacked by villagers, resulting in 16 arrests. Both incidents were linked to child abduction rumours.

In May, a railway constable was lynched in Balianta near Bhubaneswar after being accused of harassing a woman. Earlier, two booth-level officers from West Bengal were attacked in Jaleswar after being mistaken for child abductors. Similar cases were reported in Baliapal and Nabarangpur, while another man was beaten to death over allegations of cow slaughter.

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