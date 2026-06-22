Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal Mahrang Baloch latest Qatar news Kunal Shah India s Got Latent alia bhatt eknath shinde icc pakistani actress Aliganj coaching centre fire Andy Burnham defence PSU stocks Ilhan Omar Iran news delhi weather Cabo Verde first World Cup goal
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue

A Kerala labourer was rescued by police after a mob in Odisha's Sambalpur allegedly mistook him for a child-lifter and assaulted him.

Kerala Migrant Attacked By Mob In Odisha (Image: ITV)
Kerala Migrant Attacked By Mob In Odisha (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-06-22 21:42 IST

A migrant worker from Kerala was rescued by police after being assaulted by a mob in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, days after two NGO interns were attacked in Rayagada over similar child-lifting rumours. The latest incident has once again highlighted growing concerns over mob violence in Odisha, where a series of attacks driven by suspicion and misinformation have been reported in recent months.

According to reports, police said Vishnu S, a resident of Alappuzha in Kerala, was found near Dhobapada Park in Sambalpur when locals confronted him. Unable to communicate in Odia, he was allegedly mistaken for a child-lifter. The situation quickly escalated and a crowd attacked him before police reached the spot and intervened.

You Might Be Interested In

Fresh Odisha mob attack raises concerns over rumours and vigilante action

Videos of the incident later surfaced on social media, showing the man being surrounded, dragged and questioned by members of the crowd. Police rescued Vishnu from the mob, shifted him to a hospital and later established contact with his family and friends.

As per reports, investigators found that Vishnu had earlier worked as a welder in Odisha’s Bargarh district and had travelled to Sambalpur looking for employment after remaining jobless for some time. Police confirmed he was not involved in any criminal activity. After discussions with his family, authorities arranged for him to travel safely to Bokaro. An FIR has been registered, several accused have been arrested and efforts are underway to identify others seen in the viral videos.

Series of Odisha mob violence incidents reveal disturbing pattern across districts

Reports say that. the Sambalpur assault comes less than two weeks after two student interns working with an Odisha-based NGO were attacked in Rayagada district’s Kalyansinghpur area.

 The victims, a young woman from New Delhi and a young man from Gujarat, were allegedly abducted and assaulted by more than 100 villagers who suspected them of being child-lifters. The attack left both seriously injured. So far, 25 people have been arrested, while an Additional DGP-level officer is supervising the investigation.

Previous cases of similar incidents in Odisha

Several similar incidents have surfaced across Odisha this year. In February, a mentally challenged man was beaten to death in Mayurbhanj’s Morada block, leading to 15 arrests. In another case in Samakhunta, a couple was attacked by villagers, resulting in 16 arrests. Both incidents were linked to child abduction rumours.

In May, a railway constable was lynched in Balianta near Bhubaneswar after being accused of harassing a woman. Earlier, two booth-level officers from West Bengal were attacked in Jaleswar after being mistaken for child abductors. Similar cases were reported in Baliapal and Nabarangpur, while another man was beaten to death over allegations of cow slaughter.

Also Read: 27-Year-Old Odisha Man’s Death After Thrissur Assault Exposes Illegal Racket In Kerala, 8 Arrested    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue
Tags: odishaOdisha mobOdisha news

RELATED News

27-Year-Old Odisha Man's Death Exposes Alleged Illegal Activities In Kerala

Who Was Gopal? Gangster Killed In Sonipat Encounter After Opening Fire

Bihar Madrasa Abuse : Four Minor Children Found Chained With Iron Locks

Why Mallikarjun Kharge Lost His Cool At Congress Event Calling Workers ‘Useless Fellows’

Odisha Minister Bibhuti Jena's Nephew Arrested After 'Girlfriend' Ends Life In Hostel Room

LATEST NEWS

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue

Who Is Mahrang Baloch? Prominent Baloch Activist Sentenced to Life in Pakistan

Ambuja Cements And Leilac Partner To Develop Low-Carbon Cement

US Eases Iran Oil Sanctions With 60-Day Waiver as Switzerland Talks Advance

Lucknow Fire: How Trapped Students And Workers Were Rescued

Qatar Gas Plant Blast: Indians Among 13 Dead In Ras Laffan Explosion

SoftTech Engineers Limited Strengthens Urban Governance Framework in Jammu & Kashmir with CivitPERMIT(AutoDCR) Technology

Digi Uprise Launches AI-Integrated Diploma in Digital Marketing & Strategy

Who Is Kunal Shah? CRED Founder Named As The Next WhatsApp Global Head

Placing Water Transversality in Global Climate Action for Resilience at SB64 Bonn

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue
Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue
Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue
Migrant Worker Mistaken For Child Kidnapper In Odisha, Mob Attacks Him Before Police Rescue

QUICK LINKS