Milk & A Poisonous Snake: How A UP Woman Staged Her Husband’s Murder

Tragic reports of spousal murders continue to surface daily. Following the recent Ketan Agarwal case, a woman has once again been accused of killing her husband alongside her lover. In Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, a wife allegedly murdered her husband using a venomous snake. According to reports, the woman, identified as Damini, orchestrated the crime with the help of her alleged lover to claim a ₹20 lakh insurance payout and continue their relationship.

How Wife and Her Lover Executed the Murder

According to the police, the victim, identified as Atul Panwar, ran a children’s school in Hastinapur with his wife, Damini. The police investigation revealed that Damini was allegedly in a relationship with the school’s driver, Tushar (alias Nikki).

Reports indicate that Damini allegedly mixed sleeping pills into her husband’s milk to render him unconscious. Once he was passed out, the duo released a poisonous snake onto the bed, which bit Panwar. According to the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Abhijit Kumar, Panwar was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC), where he was declared dead.

Why Damini Killed Her Husband

According to the police, the primary motive behind Panwar’s murder was to claim a ₹20 lakh life insurance policy and eliminate him to continue the illicit relationship. Reports state that the accused planned the crime meticulously, aiming to pass the murder off as an accidental snakebite to avoid suspicion and make the death look entirely natural.

How Police Uncovered Truth Within 24 Hours

Although the death initially appeared to be a tragic case of a natural snakebite, investigators grew suspicious. While examining the case, the police analyzed mobile phone call details records (CDR) and other electronic evidence. This digital footprint eventually exposed the conspiracy involving Damini and Tushar. According to the police, both accused individuals have been arrested, and a further investigation is underway.

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