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Home > Regionals News > Minor Diagnosed With Low Haemoglobin Declared Pregnant In Maharashtra; KDMC Orders Probe

Minor Diagnosed With Low Haemoglobin Declared Pregnant In Maharashtra; KDMC Orders Probe

A minor girl admitted for low haemoglobin was wrongly reported pregnant in Kalyan. KDMC has ordered a probe into the medical negligence.

The KDMC Commissioner has launched a formal inquiry into the diagnostic error. (Source:AI)
The KDMC Commissioner has launched a formal inquiry into the diagnostic error. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Tue 2026-08-11 23:44 IST

A controversy has erupted in Kalyan, Maharashtra, after a minor girl admitted to a Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) hospital for low haemoglobin treatment was allegedly misdiagnosed as pregnant. The incident has caused significant distress to the family and sparked serious concerns regarding the hospital’s diagnostic protocols. According to the girl’s family, she underwent multiple pregnancy tests during her hospital stay, despite being admitted solely for a condition related to low haemoglobin. The family has now sought a thorough investigation into the discrepancy.

Multiple Tests Reportedly Show Conflicting Test Results

As part of the routine diagnostic process, the girl was tested at the Krishna Diagnostic Centre, where the pregnancy test reportedly returned a positive result. Distressed and skeptical of the findings, the family chose to seek an independent evaluation at an outside facility. To their relief, the external test returned a negative result. This sharp contradiction between the two reports has led the family to allege either a procedural lapse, or a major technical failure in the initial testing process. They are now demanding an official explanation from the hospital administration regarding how such a sensitive misdiagnosis occurred.

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BJP Corporator Demands Probe

The matter has drawn attention from local political representatives. BJP Corporator Dipesh Mhatre has intervened, calling for an impartial and urgent investigation into the hospital’s laboratory practices. Mhatre has urged authorities to scrutinize the entire testing chain and take strict disciplinary action if negligence is established. “The incident has caused immense emotional trauma for the minor and her family,” Mhatre stated. “When dealing with minors, medical reports must be handled with the utmost accuracy and sensitivity. We need to ensure that such lapses do not recur.”

KDMC Launches Investigation

In response to the public outcry and allegations of medical negligence, KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goel has ordered a formal inquiry into the matter. KDMC Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deepa Shukla confirmed that a specialized committee has been constituted to investigate the incident. “We are conducting a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding these diagnostic tests and the reported discrepancy,” Dr. Shukla stated. She further assured that the committee would examine the laboratory’s protocols and the chain of reporting to determine how the error occurred.

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Minor Diagnosed With Low Haemoglobin Declared Pregnant In Maharashtra; KDMC Orders Probe
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Minor Diagnosed With Low Haemoglobin Declared Pregnant In Maharashtra; KDMC Orders Probe
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