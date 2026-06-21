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Home > Regionals News > Minor Boy Sent To Juvenile After Sexually Assaulting 9-Month-Old Infant In UP’s Gorakhpur District

Minor Boy Sent To Juvenile After Sexually Assaulting 9-Month-Old Infant In UP’s Gorakhpur District

A 14-year-old boy in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, has been sent to a juvenile home for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a nine-month-old infant.

Minor Sent To Juvenile After Assaulting Infant In UP's Gorakhpur (Via X)
Minor Sent To Juvenile After Assaulting Infant In UP's Gorakhpur (Via X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: Sun 2026-06-21 19:50 IST

Uttar Pradesh: A shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district has triggered outrage after a minor boy was sent to a juvenile home for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting a nine-month-old infant. The case has once again drawn attention to rising concerns over child safety and juvenile crime in the state. According to police officials, the infant girl was sleeping beside her mother when she was allegedly taken away during the night. Family members noticed the child was missing and immediately began searching for her. A complaint was then lodged with local police, who launched a search operation.

The child was later found in a nearby area and was rushed for medical examination. Police subsequently detained a 14-year-old boy, who is said to be a relative of the victim’s family. Investigators have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Accused Allegedly Confessed During Questioning

During preliminary questioning, the juvenile allegedly told police that he had consumed alcohol on Friday night. Investigators also claimed that he admitted to watching pornographic content on his mobile phone before abducting the sleeping infant.

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Furthermore, the police officials have stated that these claims are part of the ongoing investigation and will be verified through further inquiry. The juvenile has since been produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to a juvenile home.

Police Probe Expands

Authorities are examining several aspects of the case, including the sequence of events leading up to the alleged crime, the role of alcohol consumption, and access to explicit online content. Investigators are also collecting digital evidence from the accused’s mobile phone.

Senior police officers said the investigation is being conducted with priority due to the age of the victim and the seriousness of the allegations. The infant is currently receiving medical care and remains under observation.

Public Outrage & Child Safety Concerns

The incident has sparked widespread anger across Uttar Pradesh, with many demanding stricter monitoring of juvenile offenders and stronger measures to protect children. Child rights activists have called for greater awareness among parents regarding online content access and early behavioral intervention for minors.

Legal experts note that while juveniles are dealt with under a separate justice framework, offences involving sexual crimes against children are treated with utmost seriousness under Indian law.

Investigation Continues

Police officials have appealed to the public not to circulate rumors or unverified information related to the case. They said further details will be shared only after forensic, medical, and digital examinations are completed.

READ MORE: Chennai Weather Today On June 21: Heavy Rainfall Likely Across Tamil Nadu’s Ghat Regions, IMD Issues Alert

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Minor Boy Sent To Juvenile After Sexually Assaulting 9-Month-Old Infant In UP’s Gorakhpur District
Tags: child safety Uttar PradeshGorakhpur crime newsGorakhpur police investigationinfant assault case UPJuvenile Justice BoardPOCSO case GorakhpurUP juvenile crimeUttar Pradesh crime news

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Minor Boy Sent To Juvenile After Sexually Assaulting 9-Month-Old Infant In UP’s Gorakhpur District

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Minor Boy Sent To Juvenile After Sexually Assaulting 9-Month-Old Infant In UP’s Gorakhpur District
Minor Boy Sent To Juvenile After Sexually Assaulting 9-Month-Old Infant In UP’s Gorakhpur District
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