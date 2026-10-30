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Home > Regionals News > Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested

Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested

Three people have been arrested in Gujarat's Mehsana after a minor girl allegedly faced pressure to convert to Islam at a dargah. Police rescued her after two days using CCTV footage and technical surveillance.

Minor Girl converted to Islam (Photo: X)
Minor Girl converted to Islam (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 21:55 IST

Three people have been arrested in Gujarat’s Mehsana district for allegedly luring a minor Hindu girl into converting to Islam after taking her to a dargah in Unava village. Police said the girl was allegedly pressured to renounce Hinduism and was also given a new Islamic name. The incident came to light after the minor went missing on October 24. Her mother subsequently approached the police and filed a complaint. A search operation was launched to trace the girl.

Minor Girl Allegedly Taken To Unava Dargah

According to the FIR, the minor was allegedly taken to Unava by Sakir Pathan, reportedly at the instance of Abdul Sandhi. Another girl accompanied her during the visit. Police identified the arrested accused as Abdul Sandhi, a resident of Kodinar in Gir Somnath district, and Sakir Pathan and Asiq Qawali, both residents of Unava. Another person named in the FIR is yet to be arrested.

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Burqa, Namaz And New Islamic Name: What FIR Claims

The FIR alleges that the two girls were introduced to a cleric, identified as Asiq Qawali, at the dargah. According to the police official, the cleric allegedly persuaded the minor to renounce Hinduism and embrace Islam. He reportedly made her wear a burqa, recite Islamic prayers and offer namaz. He also allegedly gave her a new Islamic name.

“The two girls were allegedly introduced to cleric Asif Qawali at the dargah in Unava,” the official said while describing the allegations mentioned in the FIR.

Police Rescue Girls After Two Days, Marriage Angle Emerges

The two girls reportedly stayed at the dargah for two days. A Kodinar police team eventually traced and rescued them with the help of technical surveillance and CCTV footage. Police further alleged that the cleric was planning the minor’s marriage to Sakir Pathan.

Multiple Charges Invoked, Investigation Continues

Police have registered a case under Sections 137(2) and 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Provisions of the Gujarat Freedom of Religion Act, the POCSO Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked. Further investigation is underway, police said.

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Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested
Tags: 3 Arrestedbreaking-newscctv footageconversion casedargahgujaratGujarat newsMehsanaminor girlpolice action

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Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested

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Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested

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Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested
Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested
Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested
Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested
Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested

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