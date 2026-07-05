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Home > Regionals News > Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur

Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur

West Bengal Outrage: The recovery of a minor's body from a pond in South 24 Parganas led to a furious public backlash, severe transport blockades, clashes with police, and the lynching of a local suspect.

Intense protests and clashes erupted in Baruipur, West Bengal, following the tragic murder of a 12-year-old girl.
Intense protests and clashes erupted in Baruipur, West Bengal, following the tragic murder of a 12-year-old girl.

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 22:07 IST

A tragic incident that happened in South 24 Parganas’ Baruipur area in West Bengal has culminated in widespread unrest, violent clashes, and a fatal act of mob justice across the state. The unrest in the state began on Sunday after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a local pond, which led to immediate public outrage. 
 
According to the victim’s family, the young girl left her home on Saturday evening to buy food from a shop nearby. When she did not return, her family grew deeply concerned, and relatives alleged that four individuals had forcibly taken the minor away.
 
After an extensive overnight search, the family members and neighbours found the body of a minor girl on Sunday morning. It had been packed inside a sack and left floating in a pond near her house in Suryapur, under the Dhapdhapi II Gram Panchayat.
 
As the news spread, hundreds of local villagers gathered at the scene. The crowd was deeply angered by the crime and refused to let law enforcement officials remove the body for a post-mortem examination, demanding immediate accountability instead.
 

Widespread Blockades and Travel Chaos

The public protest quickly escalated, severely affecting regional transport links. Demonstrators blocked local roads for nearly five hours, setting tires on fire, vandalising vehicles, and demanding the swift arrest of everyone involved in the crime.
 
The protests also spilt over to the local transport infrastructure. Protesters blocked the railway tracks at Suryapur station, which sits on the busy Sealdah to Namkhana train section. The rail blockade disrupted vital train services for about an hour before law enforcement could safely intervene and resume normal operations.
 

Suspect Killed in Mob Violence

The atmosphere turned increasingly volatile as the crowd took matters into their own hands. Local residents targeted a youth who had reportedly been seen with the primary suspects, accusing him of involvement in the crime.
 
An angry mob beat the young man to death before officers could intervene. When police teams reached the spot to rescue the youth, they faced intense resistance from the crowd.
 
Protesters began throwing stones at the authorities and damaging several police vehicles. Multiple police personnel suffered injuries during the clashes, and one officer required admission to a local nursing home for medical treatment.
 

Authorities Call for Calm

Order was eventually restored after a large contingent of police officers, supported by central forces, deployed heavily across the affected neighbourhoods.
 
Inspector General of Police (Presidency Range), Kankar Prasad Barui, visited the area to assess the situation. Using a public address system, he appealed directly to the villagers for peace and cooperation.
 
“The situation is under control. A large police picket has been deployed and no one involved in this heinous crime will be spared. We will ensure that all the accused are arrested and the strongest possible punishment is sought,” Barui added.
 
He further assured the community that a legal post-mortem examination would be conducted quickly to ensure a thorough investigation.
 

Government Promises Strict Action

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari reached out to the victim’s father over the phone to offer condolences and assure him that the perpetrators would face the strictest possible legal consequences. The Chief Minister also invited the grieving father to meet on Tuesday to discuss the case further.
 
By Sunday afternoon, authorities successfully persuaded the remaining protesters to clear the roads and railways. While transport services have returned to normal, security remains tight across Baruipur to prevent any further outbreaks of violence.
 
Investigators are currently pursuing the remaining suspects in the girl’s death, while simultaneously examining the lawlessness that led to the mob lynching and the assault on police officers.
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Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur
Tags: home-hero-pos-1minor girl caseSouth 24 Parganas violenceSuryapur rail blockadeWest Bengal protests

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Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur

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Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur

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Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur
Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur
Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur
Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur

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