Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and her 16-year-old friend was allegedly assaulted inside a deserted building in Greater Faridabad, according to reports. The incident reportedly took place in August, but the girls initially kept the alleged ordeal to themselves after the accused allegedly threatened the two teenagers.

Teenagers Allegedly Cornered In Abandoned Building

According to the reports, the Class 8 student was returning from tuition classes when she went to meet her 16-year-old friend. The two were together when four youths allegedly tracked them down and followed them to a dilapidated building. The accused allegedly cornered the teenagers inside the abandoned structure and subjected them to sexual violence while threatening them with physical harm. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and the role of each accused.

Girl Initially Kept Incident Secret

Following the alleged assault, the girl reportedly did not immediately tell her family because of the threats allegedly issued by the accused. However, her mother later noticed that the teenager was distressed and questioned her about what had happened. The girl subsequently disclosed the alleged incident to her family, following which a complaint was filed with the police.

Police Arrest One, Search For Others

Based on the complaint, police registered a case involving allegations of gang rape and assault under relevant legal provisions. The accused who have been apprehended were produced before a magistrate, according to reports. Police teams are continuing efforts to trace the remaining three suspects. Investigators are also examining the circumstances leading up to the incident and collecting evidence as part of the probe. The allegations are subject to investigation and further legal proceedings.

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