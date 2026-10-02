LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad

Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and her 16-year-old friend assaulted by four youths inside an abandoned building in Greater Faridabad.

Police have arrested 3 accused and are searching for the remaining suspects.
Police have arrested 3 accused and are searching for the remaining suspects.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 21:47 IST

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped and her 16-year-old friend was allegedly assaulted inside a deserted building in Greater Faridabad, according to reports. The incident reportedly took place in August, but the girls initially kept the alleged ordeal to themselves after the accused allegedly threatened the two teenagers.

Teenagers Allegedly Cornered In Abandoned Building

According to the reports, the Class 8 student was returning from tuition classes when she went to meet her 16-year-old friend. The two were together when four youths allegedly tracked them down and followed them to a dilapidated building. The accused allegedly cornered the teenagers inside the abandoned structure and subjected them to sexual violence while threatening them with physical harm. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged incident and the role of each accused.

You Might Be Interested In

Girl Initially Kept Incident Secret

Following the alleged assault, the girl reportedly did not immediately tell her family because of the threats allegedly issued by the accused. However, her mother later noticed that the teenager was distressed and questioned her about what had happened. The girl subsequently disclosed the alleged incident to her family, following which a complaint was filed with the police.

Police Arrest One, Search For Others

Based on the complaint, police registered a case involving allegations of gang rape and assault under relevant legal provisions. The accused who have been apprehended were produced before a magistrate, according to reports. Police teams are continuing efforts to trace the remaining three suspects. Investigators are also examining the circumstances leading up to the incident and collecting evidence as part of the probe. The allegations are subject to investigation and further legal proceedings.
Also Read: Masked Man Raped Woman at Gunpoint in Bhubaneswar, Sister Away, Landlord Lived Upstairs: Police Detained Suspect

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad
Tags: 13-year-old girlabandoned buildingFaridabad crime newsFaridabad gang rapegang rape caseGreater Faridabad crimeharyana crimehome-hero-pos-2minor girl assaultteenage boy assaulted

RELATED News

Man Attacks Priest, Strikes Goddess Idol With Sticks At Hyderabad Temple; Video Surfaces

Woman Stripped, Kicked And Assaulted By Women Inside Guwahati Nightclub, Video Goes Viral: Bouncers Under Probe

Ranchi Road Accidents Kill 4, Leave 1 Critical; What Happened In Two Deadly Crashes?

Father-Son Fight Takes a Dramatic Turn, Licensed Revolver Fires, 32-Year-Old Injured: Here’s What Happened?

Kerala Woman Stays At Lodge With Married Man; His Wife Tracks Phone, Sends ‘Fake Cops’ Who Rape Her

LATEST NEWS

Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad

Naseeruddin Shah To Shabana Azmi: Bollywood Celebrities Who Joined CJP Protest In Mumbai Today

Ajay Devgn vs Mohanlal’s Drishyam 3: How Do Their Endings Differ? Vijay Salgaonkar And Georgekutty’s Fate Explained

Asian Games 2026: PM Narendra Modi Hails Sujeet Kalkal, Ankush Panghal, Parveen Hooda, Lovlina Borgohain and Women’s Hockey Team

Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli: India Captain Hails ODI Legends’ Experience

Who Is Ranya Rao And 3 Gold Smuggling Case Accused? Actress-IPS Officer’s Stepdaughter Faces Nearly Rs 90 Crore Penalty Over 14 Kg Seizure

India vs Brazil Football: Where to Watch Historic Clash From Salt Lake Stadium? Check Live Streaming Details, Squads, Captain and Vice-Captain

Why Is Mukesh Khanna Unhappy With Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What He Said About Lord Ram’s Look

Cashless Schools? CBSE Pushes UPI, RuPay And BBPS For Fees, Canteens And More, Issues Guidelines For Students, Parents

Who Is Christa Pike And The Controversy Around Failed Execution By Two Lethal Injections

Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad
Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad
Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad
Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad
Minor Girl Gang-Raped, Teen Friend Assaulted Inside Abandoned Building In Faridabad

QUICK LINKS