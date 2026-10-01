Minor Girl Raped By Rapido Driver After Making Contact During Ride In Maharashtra: How Police Traced Him?

A serious case involving the alleged rape of a minor girl has been reported in Mumbai’s Dahisar area, with police arresting a 19-year-old Rapido driver in connection with the case. The accused, identified as Irfan Hamid Sheikh, has been booked under relevant provisions of the rape law and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a court, while police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the case.

Family Learns About Pregnancy After Sonography

According to police, the matter came to light after the minor girl showed signs of being around three-and-a-half months pregnant. Her family took her for a sonography, which confirmed the pregnancy. The girl subsequently told her family about the alleged incident, following which they approached the Dahisar Police.

Contact Allegedly Began During Rapido Ride

Police said the accused allegedly came into contact with the girl while taking her to her destination on a Rapido bike. Their communication reportedly continued after the ride, with the accused telling her that he was from Solapur. The two allegedly began chatting on social media and later met several times. According to the police complaint, the accused later called the girl to meet him, where he allegedly forced her into a sexual relationship.

Police Trace Accused to Bhiwandi

During the investigation, police used technical information and mobile-location data to trace the accused. A team also questioned his parents at their residence. Police allege that the family initially tried to hide the accused’s presence. Investigators further claim that an attempt was made to disguise him in a burqa and move him out of Mumbai. After questioning, police received information about his whereabouts and subsequently arrested him in Bhiwandi.

Detection Team Assists Investigation

PSI Archana Wagaj, PSI Hemant Gite and members of the Dahisar Police detection team played a role in tracing the accused, police said. Investigators are now examining the circumstances of the alleged offence and collecting further evidence. The case has also prompted discussion about passenger safety, driver verification and monitoring mechanisms on app-based transport platforms. Further details are expected as the investigation and court proceedings continue.

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