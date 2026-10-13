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Home > Regionals News > Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details

Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details

Police in Bihar have taken a minor boy into custody after a minor girl was raped in Khagaria’s Mansi area. A POCSO case is registered and the probe is on.

Khagaria: Minor held after rape of girl in Mansi area, Bihar
Khagaria: Minor held after rape of girl in Mansi area, Bihar

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 14:57 IST

Police in Bihar have taken a minor boy into custody after a minor girl was raped in the Mansi police station area of Khagaria district. Khagaria SP Pushkar Anand said the accused is also a minor, and police acted swiftly to detain him. He is being interrogated. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and an investigation has begun. The SP said police are investigating the matter seriously and will take strict action against the culprit.

Bihar police sent the victim for a medical examination. Doctors say she is now out of danger and is undergoing treatment. The incident has shocked the entire area.

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Girl was grazing goats near her home when the crime took place in Bihar

The girl was grazing goats in fields a short distance from her home. Her younger brother was with her.

A minor boy from the neighbourhood arrived there. In front of her younger brother, he dragged her to a secluded area, raped her and fled.

Younger brother ran home and told his family, who rushed to the field in Bihar

The brother was terrified and unable to understand anything. He ran home and told his family about the entire incident.

Hearing the child’s words, the family was horrified. They ran to the field and began searching for the girl. After a brief search, they found her injured.

Villagers demand strictest punishment as anger spreads in Bihar

The family brought her home and informed the police. Officers from Mansi police station reached the scene after receiving the information.

There is widespread anger in the village in Bihar’s Khagaria district. People are demanding the strictest punishment for the accused.

Also Read: Watch Here: Female Cops Beat Two Men With Batons In Pratapgarh, Parade Them For One Km After They Were Caught Circling Around Female Student On Bike      

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Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details
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Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details

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Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details

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Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details
Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details
Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details
Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details
Minor Girl Raped In Front Of Her Younger Brother In Bihar; She Was Grazing Goats When Minor Boy Dragged Her To Secluded Spot; Full Details

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