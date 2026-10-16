Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly groping a 13-year-old girl at Mumbai’s Masjid railway station while she was returning home after an examination. The incident took place on October 12, when the teenager was crossing a foot overbridge above platforms 1 and 2 at around 10.45 am. The Government Railway Police (GRP) identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him within 24 hours of the first information report (FIR) being registered, The Times of India reported.

Mumbai molestation case: accused allegedly followed girl home

Reports say that the accused, identified as Rakesh Gaud, allegedly used the crowd on the foot overbridge to approach and grope the girl. He then allegedly followed her all the way to her home in Pydhonie, according to the report.

The teenager had gone to school that day to appear for an examination. After reaching home, she told her mother what had happened, following which a complaint was lodged at the Pydhonie police station. Police registered a molestation case and transferred it to the GRP station at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Mumbai GRP tracks accused using CCTV footage

As per reports, investigators examined CCTV recordings from inside and outside the Mumbai station. The footage showed a man walking towards Musafirkhana, helping police trace the suspect. Officers also made inquiries in the neighbourhood and showed CCTV images to residents to establish his identity.

Gaud, a resident of Govandi in Mumbai, was taken into custody and produced before a court. His arrest came within 24 hours of the FIR being registered, according to the report.

Mumbai railway stations have reported similar cases

In May 2026, two minor girls were allegedly groped in separate incidents at Kurla and Dadar railway stations in Mumbai. The victims were a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old college student. The Government Railway Police arrested both accused within 24 hours and produced them before a sessions court.

In another incident reported in June 2025, a woman in her thirties was allegedly groped on the foot overbridge at Vidyavihar station in Mumbai while heading to work. Police registered an FIR and examined CCTV footage to trace the suspect.

These cases have brought renewed attention to incidents of alleged sexual harassment at Mumbai railway stations, including on foot overbridges used by daily commuters.

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