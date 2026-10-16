LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident

Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident

A 34-year-old man was arrested within 24 hours for allegedly groping a 13-year-old girl at Mumbai’s Masjid railway station and following her home.

Mumbai Man Arrested For Groping 13-Year-Old Girl At Station
Mumbai Man Arrested For Groping 13-Year-Old Girl At Station

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-16 14:12 IST

A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly groping a 13-year-old girl at Mumbai’s Masjid railway station while she was returning home after an examination. The incident took place on October 12, when the teenager was crossing a foot overbridge above platforms 1 and 2 at around 10.45 am. The Government Railway Police (GRP) identified the accused with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him within 24 hours of the first information report (FIR) being registered, The Times of India reported.

Mumbai molestation case: accused allegedly followed girl home

Reports say that the accused, identified as Rakesh Gaud, allegedly used the crowd on the foot overbridge to approach and grope the girl. He then allegedly followed her all the way to her home in Pydhonie, according to the report.

You Might Be Interested In

The teenager had gone to school that day to appear for an examination. After reaching home, she told her mother what had happened, following which a complaint was lodged at the Pydhonie police station. Police registered a molestation case and transferred it to the GRP station at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

Mumbai GRP tracks accused using CCTV footage

As per reports, investigators examined CCTV recordings from inside and outside the Mumbai station. The footage showed a man walking towards Musafirkhana, helping police trace the suspect. Officers also made inquiries in the neighbourhood and showed CCTV images to residents to establish his identity.

Gaud, a resident of Govandi in Mumbai, was taken into custody and produced before a court. His arrest came within 24 hours of the FIR being registered, according to the report.

Mumbai railway stations have reported similar cases

In May 2026, two minor girls were allegedly groped in separate incidents at Kurla and Dadar railway stations in Mumbai. The victims were a 10-year-old girl and a 17-year-old college student. The Government Railway Police arrested both accused within 24 hours and produced them before a sessions court.

In another incident reported in June 2025, a woman in her thirties was allegedly groped on the foot overbridge at Vidyavihar station in Mumbai while heading to work. Police registered an FIR and examined CCTV footage to trace the suspect.

These cases have brought renewed attention to incidents of alleged sexual harassment at Mumbai railway stations, including on foot overbridges used by daily commuters.

Also Read: Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident
Tags: crime newsLocal Newsmumbaiviral crimeviral news

RELATED News

Caught On CCTV: Minor Girl Grabbed And Forcefully Kissed, Molested On Motorcycle In Aligarh, Accused Identified; Police Officer Suspended

Watch Video: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Bageshwar’s Maa Bhagwati Temple, Badiyakot Locals Struggle to Control Blaze- What Caused The Fire?

Watch Chilling Video: Train Hits Car Trapped at Ratlam’s Banjali Railway Crossing, Was the Gateman Intoxicated- What Happened?

Viral Video: Samajwadi Party MP Caught Eating Chicken During Navratri, Clip Shows Leaders Enjoying Non-Veg In Pilibhit; Know Full Details

Woman Dumps Fish Waste Near Annadanam During Durga Festival in RK Puram; Tensions Flare in Hyderabad

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan ODI Tri-Series: Live Streaming Details, Schedule, Squads And More

WATCH VIDEO: Yuvraj Singh Mentors Karun Nair, Starts His Work Days After Being Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Batting And Assistant Coach Ahead Of IPL 2027

173 Runs, 27 Boundaries! Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Steals The Show Against Chandigarh

Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident

PC Jeweller Turnaround Story Heats Up as Aditya Kumar Halwasiya Reportedly Invests ₹73.59 Crore

Adisoft Technologies Closes a Strong H1 FY27; New Facility to Support 4–5x Scale

Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals 26-Day Rehab Stay After Alcohol Struggles, Opens Up About Panic Attacks

WATCH VIDEO: Ranbir Kapoor Speaks Kannada At Ramayana Event, Gives Yash A Special Shout-Out

‘RBI Was a Mere Bystander’: Supreme Court Slams Regulator Over YES Bank’s Alleged Clandestine Business

WATCH VIDEO: IPL Franchise Compare Tesla’s Flying Car Stunt To Sachin, Kohli, Rohit And Pant’s Iconic Shots

Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident
Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident
Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident
Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident
Minor Groped At Mumbai’s Masjid Railway Station, 34-Year-Old Man Targets Girl On Foot Overbridge In Crowd; CCTV Catches Incident

QUICK LINKS