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Home > Regionals News > Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside

Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 over an alleged revenge attack linked to a beating video on Instagram. Police recovered a .32 bore pistol.

17-Year-Old Shot Dead In Chandigarh Over Instagram Video Row (Image: X)
17-Year-Old Shot Dead In Chandigarh Over Instagram Video Row (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 09:18 IST

A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in Chandigarh’s Sector 22 after another 17-year-old allegedly opened fire at an auto-rickshaw to avenge a beating video uploaded on Instagram. The late-night shooting took place in front of the Sanatan Dharma Temple, where the bike-borne accused allegedly fired three bullets at the auto. One bullet hit driver Sikandar Paswan in the shoulder, while another struck Naitik in the chest. Naitik was rushed to hospital in critical condition but died during treatment.

How the Chandigarh shooting unfolded

As per reports, Naitik’s friend narrowly escaped the attack. According to police sources, the accused allegedly carried out the shooting about an hour after the earlier incident, following a chase linked to the video uploaded on Instagram. The injured auto driver, Sikandar Paswan, is undergoing treatment at GMSH-16 in Chandigarh.

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Old rivalry behind Chandigarh murder

Reports say that police sources said Naitik was a Class 11 student at SD School in Sector 32. The rivalry between the two teenagers reportedly dated back to their time at St Joseph’s School. Their dispute allegedly involved verbal abuse and videos uploaded on social media.

Investigators are also examining whether a dispute involving a female classmate played a role in the Chandigarh shooting. Police are looking into all possible angles to establish the motive behind the killing.

Chandigarh police recover .32 bore pistol

According to reports, the Operation Cell detained the accused with the help of dashcam footage and eyewitness accounts. A .32 bore pistol was recovered from him. Police have registered a case of murder and under the Arms Act in connection with the Chandigarh firing.

Investigation continues after Chandigarh firing

Naitik’s body has been kept in the hospital mortuary as police continue their investigation. Officials are examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the alleged revenge motive linked to the beating video and the earlier rivalry between the two minors. The investigation is also looking into the possible role of the classmate-related dispute.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: Man Without Clothes Enters Girls’ PG, Steals Undergarments And Threatens Residents in Dharwad; Footage Surfaces    

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Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside
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Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside

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Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside

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Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside
Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside
Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside
Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside
Minor Kills Minor In Chandigarh To Avenge Beating Video Uploaded On Instagram, Shoots Three Bullets At Rickshaw – Shocking Details Inside

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