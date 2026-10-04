Minor Molested, Sindoor Forced Into Her Hairline, 6 Youths Stopped Her On Way Home: What Happened On Bihar’s Banka Road?

A highly shocking case has recently come to light in the Banka district of Bihar. It has been alleged that the harassment took place with a young schoolgirl when she was coming back home from school on Sunday. According to the allegations, the girl was cycling back home from her school. It has been alleged that she was stopped on the way before she could reach her village. Around six boys were alleged to have stopped her bicycle and started harassing her. The most shocking allegation is that sindoor was forcefully put on her hairline by one of the boys.

Minor Tells Family About Alleged Harassment

The girl reached home and told her family what had happened. Her family then took her to the police station. Her mother later approached the police and filed a complaint against six youths. Police have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The allegations are now being investigated. The incident has raised concerns over the safety of school-going minors, particularly while travelling alone on village roads.

Police Launch Search For Six Accused

Police said efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. Station House Officer Abhay Shankar said police teams are conducting raids at different locations to trace them. The investigation will establish what exactly happened and the role of each accused. Police are also expected to record the statement of the minor as part of the investigation.

Separate Banka Case: Government School Head Teacher Arrested

In another case from Banka, a government school head teacher was arrested after a Class XI student allegedly accused him of sexual harassment. Police registered a case under the POCSO Act following a complaint filed by the student’s mother. According to the complaint, the 45-year-old head teacher, Vikas Kumar, allegedly called the minor to school on the pretext of completing her registration.

The student alleged that the teacher attempted to misbehave with her while she was leaving his room. Her mother further alleged that he tried to hold her from behind with an improper intention. The student managed to get away and later told her family about the alleged incident.

SHO Chandan Kumar confirmed Vikas Kumar’s arrest after the complaint was registered. He said, “The case was filed under Pocso Act.”

Police said further action will depend on the findings of the investigation. Both cases involve allegations concerning minors and are being investigated separately by Banka police.