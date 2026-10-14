Minor Raped And Murdered After She Went To Bring Cattle Home; Police Questioned 500 People To Find Accused; Full Story About This Extraordinary Investigation In Jharkhand

The Jharkhand police have apprehended a 35-year-old man in relation to the killing of a minor girl in Dumka district, and according to the reports, the accused has confessed to the murder. The accused Shishu Tudu resides in Rasi Tola under Kathikund police station jurisdiction. The arrests were made after a thorough investigation involving forensics, dog squads, and technical evidence, as the police interrogated almost 500 people to identify the accused.

The incident happened in the night of October 9, 2026, when the girl didn’t come back home. She had left the house in the afternoon to bring cattle from a nearby field. The girl’s family members started searching for her and located the slippers and rope used by the cattle in the field.

How Jharkhand police discovered the body of minor girl near the check dam

After several efforts, the body of the girl was found in a semi-nude condition in the bushes near a check dam, which is at a distance of about 500 metres from the village.

The Superintendent of Police in Dumka formed a Special Investigation Team to crack the case. Jharkhand investigators used technical evidence and deployed dog squads, fingerprint experts and forensic science laboratory teams as part of the probe. Police also questioned nearly 500 people during the investigation.

Jharkhand murder probe leads police to Shishu Tudu

Investigators eventually arrested Shishu Tudu, 35, a resident of Rasi Tola in the Kathikund police station area. Police said the accused reportedly confessed to the crime during the investigation.

Following his disclosure, Jharkhand Police recovered material evidence, including clothing items allegedly worn during the commission of the crime. The recovered items are expected to form part of the evidence in the case.

Jharkhand Police register case under BNS and POCSO Act

A formal case has been registered at Kathikund police station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Legal proceedings against the accused are now moving forward. Police have not provided further details in the information available about the specific charges or the next steps in the case.

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