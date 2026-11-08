Minor Son Kills Sleeping Father; He Scolded Him For Fighting With Sister In Ghaziabad, Teen Was Only Son Among 8 Children

A 15-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his 58-year-old father, Irfan Ahmed, to death after being scolded and slapped for fighting with his sister at their home in Ghaziabad’s Loni area. The incident took place around 3.15 am on Saturday in the Budh Bazaar locality of Ashiyana City, where Ahmed earned his living by selling goods in the neighbourhood. Police said the teenager was the couple’s only son among their eight children.

Ghaziabad family dispute turns violent after father intervenes

As per reports, the trouble began late Friday night when the boy got into an argument with one of his unmarried sisters. Ahmed intervened to stop the fight but reprimanded only his son and allegedly slapped him, leaving the teenager furious.

Later, while the family was asleep, the boy took a knife from the house and repeatedly attacked his father on the forehead. Ahmed was sleeping in a room with his wife and one daughter, while another daughter was in an adjoining room.

Ghaziabad family members overpower teenager after attack

Reportedly, the attack triggered panic as family members woke up to Ahmed’s screams and found him bleeding heavily. They managed to overpower the teenager and alerted neighbours, who helped contact the police through emergency helpline 112 at around 3.30 am.

Ahmed was rushed to a government hospital in Loni, where doctors declared him dead. Police reached the Ghaziabad house shortly afterwards, inspected the crime scene and recovered the knife allegedly used in the attack. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination.

Ghaziabad police register FIR on daughter’s complaint

According to reports, an FIR was registered at Loni police station following a complaint by Ahmed’s eldest daughter, Chandni. Police apprehended the minor, who allegedly admitted to attacking his father during questioning.

Ahmed and his wife had eight children. Five of their daughters are married, while their two unmarried daughters lived with them.

Ghaziabad murder probe underway, says ACP

ACP (Loni) Ram Kishan said preliminary investigation suggested that the teenager attacked his father out of anger over being reprimanded and beaten.

“Further investigation is under way to ascertain all circumstances surrounding the incident,” he said.

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