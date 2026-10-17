LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

A woman named Neetu was allegedly suffocated during a robbery at her home in Sohna, Gurugram, after attackers tied her hands and covered her face with tape. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

Gurugram Woman Suffocated During Robbery, 2 Suspects On CCTV
Gurugram Woman Suffocated During Robbery, 2 Suspects On CCTV

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 09:12 IST

A woman was allegedly suffocated to death during a robbery at her home in Sohna, Gurugram, after two suspected assailants tied her hands and wrapped tape around her face and mouth. Neetu was alone at home when the attackers allegedly overpowered her, ransacked cupboards and trunks, stole valuables and escaped. The murder came to light around 2 pm when her husband, Prashant, a teacher at a private school, returned with their children after picking them up from school.

How police are tracing the suspects in the Gurugram murder

Prashant noticed that belongings had been scattered around the house and rushed inside to check. He found Neetu lying in the bathroom with her hands tied. She was taken to a private hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared her dead. The incident left the village in mourning and sparked widespread anger.

You Might Be Interested In

A senior police officer said investigators suspect the attack took place between 10 am and 11 am, when two men allegedly arrived in the locality on a motorcycle. The intruders are suspected to have entered through the main door, restrained Neetu and covered her mouth and nose with masking tape.

Gurugram CCTV footage examined after robbery and murder

Soon after receiving information, a police team led by Sohna Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mukesh Yadav reached the scene along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team. Forensic experts collected evidence from the house as investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the killing.

CCTV cameras near the house reportedly captured the movements of two suspects. Gurugram police are examining the footage to identify and arrest them and establish which valuables were stolen. A case was being registered against unidentified assailants based on statements from Neetu’s family.

Gurugram police probe whether robbery was the only motive

Investigators are also looking into whether the killing was driven solely by robbery or whether another motive was involved. A police officer said, “Investigation is on to ascertain whether the motive was robbery or something else.”

Police are continuing to examine the forensic evidence, CCTV footage and family members’ statements to establish the sequence of events and trace the suspects. The investigation is also expected to clarify what was taken from the house during the alleged robbery.

Also Read: Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny
Tags: crime newsgurgramhome-hero-pos-7latest newstrending newsviral news

RELATED News

Drinking With His Mama, Then Found With Mami In Compromising Situation: What Led To The 21-Year-Old’s Killing In Banda?

Lal Krishna Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader, 98, Admitted To Delhi’s Apollo Hospital With A Chest Infection

Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?

Caught on Cam: BJP Leader Jumps Barricade, Grabs Girl’s Arm and Shoves Her Out of Garba Pandal, Misbehaves With Family Too

Slippers, Sticks and Slaps Fly as Bus Driver Attacks Biker Over Traffic Jam, Then Flees, Here’s What Happened

LATEST NEWS

Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

2020 Delhi Riots: Delhi HC Allows Activist Natasha Narwal to Travel to UK For Academic Conference

Supreme Court Stays Trial Court Proceedings in Noida Woman Twisha Sharma’s Death Case, Issues Notice to CBI

IND vs NZ: Ravichandran Ashwin Blasts Selectors for Omitting Yashasvi Jaiswal, Says ‘He Should Have Been Selected For Last 2 ODIs’

Delhi Half Marathon 2026: Check All You Need to Know – Venue, Timings, Marathon Route, Contestants, Metro Timings, Traffics Diversions, Live Streaming and More

IND vs NZ: Shubman Gill to Pay Out of Own Pocket For Net Bowlers as BCCI Announces Squad for India vs New Zealand Series

IND-W vs ZIM-W, 1st T20I: Deepti-Prasad Rescue Act Helps India Women Beat Zimbabwe by 4 Wickets in Series Opener

IND vs WI, 5th T20I Weather Update: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in India vs West Indies Decider? Here’s Full Bengaluru Weather Update for Oct 17

‘No Novel Reasons’: Madras High Court Slams Police Over RSS March Ban, Clears 128 Locations, What Led to the Court’s Strong Remarks?

Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana: Part 1 Eyes Record Opening With 300 Paid Preview Shows; Here’s What We Know

Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny
Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny
Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny
Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny
Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

QUICK LINKS