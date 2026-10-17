Miscreants Tied Woman’s Hands, Taped Her Mouth And Killed Her Before Fleeing: Husband Finds Body In Bathroom In Gurugram, CCTV Under Scrutiny

A woman was allegedly suffocated to death during a robbery at her home in Sohna, Gurugram, after two suspected assailants tied her hands and wrapped tape around her face and mouth. Neetu was alone at home when the attackers allegedly overpowered her, ransacked cupboards and trunks, stole valuables and escaped. The murder came to light around 2 pm when her husband, Prashant, a teacher at a private school, returned with their children after picking them up from school.

How police are tracing the suspects in the Gurugram murder

Prashant noticed that belongings had been scattered around the house and rushed inside to check. He found Neetu lying in the bathroom with her hands tied. She was taken to a private hospital in Sohna, where doctors declared her dead. The incident left the village in mourning and sparked widespread anger.

A senior police officer said investigators suspect the attack took place between 10 am and 11 am, when two men allegedly arrived in the locality on a motorcycle. The intruders are suspected to have entered through the main door, restrained Neetu and covered her mouth and nose with masking tape.

Gurugram CCTV footage examined after robbery and murder

Soon after receiving information, a police team led by Sohna Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mukesh Yadav reached the scene along with a forensic science laboratory (FSL) team. Forensic experts collected evidence from the house as investigators began examining the circumstances surrounding the killing.

CCTV cameras near the house reportedly captured the movements of two suspects. Gurugram police are examining the footage to identify and arrest them and establish which valuables were stolen. A case was being registered against unidentified assailants based on statements from Neetu’s family.

Gurugram police probe whether robbery was the only motive

Investigators are also looking into whether the killing was driven solely by robbery or whether another motive was involved. A police officer said, “Investigation is on to ascertain whether the motive was robbery or something else.”

Police are continuing to examine the forensic evidence, CCTV footage and family members’ statements to establish the sequence of events and trace the suspects. The investigation is also expected to clarify what was taken from the house during the alleged robbery.

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