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Home > Regionals News > Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured

Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured

A woman missing for 13 days was finally traced by police, but her journey home took a tragic turn when a speeding truck rammed the police vehicle in Rajasthan, leaving four injured.

Representative Image: Unsplash
Representative Image: Unsplash

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Thu 2026-10-08 21:58 IST

A police team returning with a woman who had been missing since September met with a serious road accident in Rajasthan after a speeding truck crashed into their vehicle. The woman, a police officer and two others were injured in the collision. The accident took place near Rawatpura village in the Maniyan police station area of Rajasthan, when a speeding truck hit the police vehicle carrying the team from Sainya. The vehicle had SSSI Saarvesh Kumar, woman sub-inspector Jyoti and missing woman Priyanka among those travelling in it. Four people were injured in the crash.

The impact brought people from the surrounding area to the spot. Locals helped pull the injured out of the damaged police vehicle before Rajasthan Police informed the Sainya police about the incident.

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Priyanka Had Been Missing Since September 25

The accident came as police were bringing Priyanka back to Sainya after locating her in Rajasthan’s Dholpur Sadar police station area. A missing-person report had been registered at Sainya police station on September 25, after she went missing from Sainya Chauraha. The police team had traced her and was returning with her when the crash occurred.

All Four Injured Shifted To Agra

The injured were initially taken to the Community Health Centre in Sainya. After receiving first aid, all four were referred to hospitals in Agra for further treatment. Their condition was reported to be serious. The circumstances surrounding the truck collision are being examined.

CRPF Jawan Killed In Telangana Road Accident

In a separate case in Telangana, a CRPF jawan was killed and five others injured after a sand-laden lorry crashed into two vehicles in Telangana’s Mulugu district on Thursday. The accident occurred near the Pasra Forest Check Post on the Pasra-Tadvai stretch of NH-163. The lorry first rammed a vehicle carrying CRPF personnel, killing 36-year-old Muguram Ramakanth, attached to the CRPF’s 39th Battalion. Three other jawans were injured. The lorry then crashed into a car carrying two government employees, leaving both injured. Police reached the spot and began investigating the accident.

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Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured
Tags: Dholpur newshome-hero-pos-1rajasthanRajasthan newsRajasthan policeSadar Police StationSainya NewsTruck Accident

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Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured

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Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured

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Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured
Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured
Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured
Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured
Missing For 13 Days, Woman Finally Found, But Journey Home Turns Tragic As Speeding Truck Rams Police Vehicle, 4 Injured

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