Missing For A Day, Found Dead In River: Who Was Tahsif Souri, Former Bangladesh Air Force Officer Linked To Sheikh Hasina’s Escape Video?

The death of KM Tahsif Souri, a 28-year-old former Bangladesh Air Force officer whose name was linked to footage of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh, has raised questions about the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death. Souri was reported missing on October 27, and his body was recovered from the Turag River in Dhaka the following afternoon. Police have said the cause of death will be determined through a postmortem examination. His family has alleged that he was murdered because of his reported connection to the footage. However, investigators have not established any link between the video and his death.

Who Was Former Air Force Officer Tahsif Souri?

KM Tahsif Souri, 28, was a former officer of the Bangladesh Air Force. His name came into public attention after reports linked him to footage showing Sheikh Hasina leaving the country. The circumstances surrounding his departure from military service and the allegations of harassment reportedly faced by his family have also drawn attention following his death. However, the precise nature of his alleged connection to the footage and whether it played any role in the events leading to his death remain unverified.

How Was Tahsif Souri’s Body Found?

According to the available details, Souri was reported missing on Tuesday, October 27. His body was recovered from the Turag River in Dhaka on Wednesday afternoon. Police have said a postmortem examination will help establish the cause of death. The findings are expected to provide crucial information as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death. No confirmed conclusion has been announced establishing whether his death was accidental, a suicide or a homicide.

What Has His Family Alleged?

Souri’s cousin, Moshfeka Jahan, has alleged that he was murdered because of his reported connection to the footage involving Sheikh Hasina. The family has also raised concerns about alleged harassment. These claims have not been independently verified, and investigators have not confirmed a connection between the allegations and Souri’s death.

Why Is His Name Linked to Sheikh Hasina?

Souri’s name has attracted attention because of reports linking him to footage of Sheikh Hasina leaving Bangladesh. However, the available information does not establish the exact nature of his involvement or prove that the footage was connected to his death. The investigation and postmortem findings are expected to be important in clarifying the circumstances surrounding the former officer’s death.

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