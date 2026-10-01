Missing Ghaziabad Doctor Found Dead Inside Car: What Does His Suicide Note Reveal?

A 30-year-old doctor who had been reported missing from Ghaziabad was found dead inside his car parked along the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, police said. A note recovered from the vehicle is being examined as part of the investigation. The deceased has been identified as Dr Shivam Kartikeya, a resident of Raj Nagar Extension. According to reports, police received information about a car that had remained parked at the same location for a long period, with a person apparently visible inside.

Police Find Doctor Inside Parked Car

After receiving the information, police reached the spot and found Dr Kartikeya inside the vehicle. The body was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death. Police said there were no visible injury marks on the body. Investigators are awaiting the post-mortem findings while examining the circumstances surrounding his death.

Note Recovered From Vehicle

Police also recovered a handwritten note from inside the car. The note reportedly contained an apology addressed to the doctor’s parents and stated that he was responsible for his actions. Investigators are examining the note along with other evidence collected from the vehicle and the location.

Police Probe Doctor’s Disappearance

The doctor had reportedly been missing before his body was discovered on the expressway. Police are now gathering information about his movements before he disappeared and are speaking to family members, friends and other people who may have interacted with him recently. Officials said they are examining all possible angles as part of the investigation. The post-mortem report and other evidence will be important in establishing the circumstances surrounding the death. Police have not indicated any visible signs of foul play so far, but the investigation remains ongoing. Further details are expected as investigators piece together Dr Kartikeya’s final movements and the events leading up to his death.

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