Missing Head Of 52-Year-Old Ajinpou Ringkangmai Found Days After Beheading In Manipur Deadly Attack

The missing severed head of Ajinpou Ringkangmai, 52, a resident of Makui village in Manipur, who was killed and beheaded in an attack on October 10, has reportedly been recovered by a joint team of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur Police. According to reports, the recovery was made on Wednesday from an isolated area near the site of the incident. The development comes after a Naga tribal organisation, the Joint Tribes Council (JTC-Manipur), issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Government of India and the Manipur government, demanding the recovery of Ringkangmai’s missing head and action against those allegedly responsible for the killings.

Head Recovered Near Attack Site

Ringkangmai was reportedly killed during a gun attack carried out by suspected militants at Makui Asang on October 10. His killing and beheading triggered concern among local communities, with demands for accountability and a thorough investigation into the incident. A joint team comprising personnel from the CRPF and Manipur Police reportedly located the missing remains in an isolated area near the site of the attack. Further details regarding the recovery and the ongoing investigation were not immediately available.

JTC Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum

The Joint Tribes Council (JTC-Manipur) had issued a 48-hour deadline to the Centre and the Manipur government, seeking the recovery of Ringkangmai’s severed head. The organisation also demanded action against those allegedly involved in the killings reported at Makui Asang and Tapon villages. The ultimatum reflected growing demands from tribal representatives for accountability and an effective response from the authorities.

Investigation and Action Awaited

The recovery marks a significant development in the case, although questions surrounding the attack and the identity of those responsible remain to be addressed through the investigation. Authorities are expected to continue examining the circumstances of the killing and the recovery of the remains. Further official details regarding the case, including any arrests or developments in identifying the suspected perpetrators, are awaited. The incident has renewed attention on security concerns in the region and calls for justice for the victim and his family.

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