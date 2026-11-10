Mistaken for a Child Lifter, Mentally Challenged Woman Tied to a Rope and Brutally Beaten in Lucknow; Viral Video Triggers Police Action

A shocking incident of mob violence has come to light from Lucknow’s Sugamau area, under the Indiranagar police station’s jurisdiction. A mentally challenged woman was allegedly held hostage, tied with a rope and brutally beaten by a mob after being suspected of child theft. The incident came to light after a video showing the woman being assaulted went viral on social media. Following the video, the police launched an investigation and detained three main accused.

The injured woman has been admitted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital for treatment. Police have also registered a case based on a complaint filed by her husband.

How Did the Child Theft Suspicion Start?

The woman, who originally belongs to Barabanki district, reportedly wandered into the slum area of Sugamau on Tuesday morning. According to eyewitnesses and her family, she saw a small child playing in the area and picked the child up to show affection. However, some residents became suspicious and started shouting, accusing her of being a child lifter.

The situation quickly turned violent. A group of people allegedly tied the woman up and assaulted her with sticks, kicks and punches. She was beaten badly before the police reached the spot and rescued her. Her husband later told the police that his wife was mentally unwell and had no intention of stealing any child.

Three Accused Detained, Police Search for Others

After receiving information about the incident, Indiranagar police reached the spot and shifted the injured woman to the hospital in an ambulance. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amol Murkut said the police took immediate action after a video of the assault surfaced on social media.

He confirmed that three accused had been detained and were being questioned. A case has been registered under serious sections based on the husband’s complaint.

Police are also examining the viral video to identify others involved in the assault. The officer said that no person found guilty would be spared. The investigation is currently underway.