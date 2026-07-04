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Home > Regionals News > MLA’s Men Assault CEAT Tyre Agency Operator In Aurangabad; Attack Video Surfaces, NH-139 Blocked

MLA’s Men Assault CEAT Tyre Agency Operator In Aurangabad; Attack Video Surfaces, NH-139 Blocked

A payment dispute at a Bihar tyre agency sparked violence, with operator Praveen Kumar Singh accusing men linked to an LJP (Ram Vilas) MLA of assaulting his family and staff.

CEAT Tyre Agency Operator Assaulted By MLA's Men In Aurangabad (Image: ITV)
CEAT Tyre Agency Operator Assaulted By MLA's Men In Aurangabad (Image: ITV)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-07-04 14:50 IST

Violence at a CEAT tyre agency in Bihar’s Aurangabad district triggered major protests on Friday after Praveen Kumar Singh, the agency operator, alleged that a group of men linked to Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MLA Dr. Prakash Chandra assaulted his family and staff. The incident took place in Tiwari Muhalla under Daudnagar police station limits. Angry residents blocked National Highway-139 for several hours, causing long traffic jams on both sides of the road while demanding the immediate arrest of those involved.

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How Praveen Kumar Singh’s dispute allegedly turned violent

According to reports, the trouble began over a payment dispute involving around Rs 380, which soon escalated into a physical fight. As tensions rose, police reached the spot and tried to calm protesters and clear the highway.

Praveen Kumar Singh alleged that 15 to 20 people associated with MLA Dr. Prakash Chandra entered both his residence and business premises, assaulted his uncle, aunt and employees, and threatened to kill them.

Praveen Kumar Singh claims MLA’s vehicle was used

Reports say that Praveen Kumar Singh further claimed that the attackers arrived in a vehicle bearing registration number BR24AM0009, which he alleged belonged to the MLA. He has demanded that Magadh Range DIG Vikas Vaibhav ensure the immediate arrest of those responsible.

However, Dr. Prakash Chandra has not responded to the allegations so far and was reportedly unavailable on phone calls. Police said the matter is under investigation and legal action will be taken after examining allegations made by both sides.

Past controversies involving MLA add to focus on Praveen Kumar Singh case

The latest allegations have renewed attention on Dr. Prakash Chandra’s past controversies. During an earlier Assembly election campaign, Bollywood actor Ameesha Patel had levelled serious allegations against him before later withdrawing them.

The MLA was also accused of assault by the Daudnagar Circle Officer. A video allegedly showing him beating an employee at his petrol pump had previously gone viral on social media. During the recent elections, a teacher also publicly campaigned against him, alleging that the MLA’s bodyguard had assaulted him.

With Praveen Kumar Singh’s complaint now under investigation, police say they will proceed based on the evidence and statements gathered from both sides.

Also Read: What Led A Gujarat Couple To Kill Their Own 23-Year-Old Son And Stage It As Suicide?    

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MLA’s Men Assault CEAT Tyre Agency Operator In Aurangabad; Attack Video Surfaces, NH-139 Blocked
Tags: aurangabadbiharhome-hero-pos-14Lok Janshakti PartyPraveen Kumar Singh

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MLA’s Men Assault CEAT Tyre Agency Operator In Aurangabad; Attack Video Surfaces, NH-139 Blocked

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MLA’s Men Assault CEAT Tyre Agency Operator In Aurangabad; Attack Video Surfaces, NH-139 Blocked
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