Teachers working at Model Schools staged a protest demanding the immediate resolution of their long-pending issues. They gheroed the School Education Commissioner’s office at Lakdikapul and staged a sit-in protest in front of the main entrance, raising slogans demanding justice.

The teachers demanded that salaries be paid under GO 10 and that they be brought under the administrative purview of the Education Department. They also sought the implementation of GO 317 and postings based on local status.

The teachers urged the government to grant notional service to Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) and immediately release pending dues and Dearness Allowance (DA) arrears.

The teachers further demanded compassionate appointments for the families of employees who died while in service. They also sought fixed monthly salaries instead of hourly payments for teachers working under the outsourcing system.

Expressing disappointment over the continued delay in resolving their grievances despite repeatedly bringing them to the government’s notice, the teachers urged the government and Education Department officials to address their demands immediately. They warned that they would boycott classes and intensify their protests if their demands were not met.

Meanwhile, representatives of the teachers unions held discussions with the School Education Commissioner over their demands.