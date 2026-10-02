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Home > Regionals News > Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?

Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?

Kotdwar police arrested Deepak Kumar, also known as Mohammad Deepak, after a dispute with trader Sanjeev Tonk over a social media comment linked to Ujjain’s Shahi Mosque controversy.

Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts. (Image Credit: @danishrmr/X)
Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts. (Image Credit: @danishrmr/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-02 11:20 IST

When Kotdwar police arrested a local man on Thursday, October 1, the name was already familiar far beyond Uttarakhand. Forty two year old Deepak Kumar, known as Mohammad Deepak, first came into the spotlight on Republic Day 2026. He had confronted Hindutva activists who were questioning an elderly Muslim shopowner over the word “baba” in his store’s name. When the crowd asked who he was, he replied, “Mohammad Deepak.” That one line turned a local argument into a national talking point.

A Post About Ujjain

This time the spark was a social media post. Police say Deepak put up a video about the Shahi Mosque dispute in Ujjain. A Kotdwar trader, Sanjeev Tonk, reacted with a comment, and the exchange soon moved from the screen to the street. What happened next depends on whose account you read.

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Words At The Shop

Tonk alleges that Deepak, angry over the comment, went to his shop. According to the complaint, there was a heated argument, abusive language and a threat. Reports also mention an alleged offensive remark about “Hindu society”. A video on a news site and on social media reportedly shows the two men arguing. Deepak first chats with three people nearby, then the words turn sharp, and both men walk away from the camera. None of these allegations has been proven.

Traders At The Station

By the time members of a trade body and BJP workers reached the spot, Deepak had already left. The traders then went to the Kotwali police station and demanded strict action. A large crowd gathered outside and protested. Police arrested Deepak on Tonk’s complaint and deployed personnel across Kotdwar. ASP Manoj Thakur confirmed the action, and officers say they are going through the facts of the dispute.

A Case With A Long Shadow

This is not Deepak’s first legal fight. After the January episode, a rioting case was filed against him, and in August the Supreme Court stayed those proceedings. The apex court also stayed a March 20 Uttarakhand High Court order that had barred him from posting on social media about the incident. The High Court had earlier refused his pleas for police protection and had accused him of trying to sensationalise the issue.

What Happens Next?

Was Thursday a personal quarrel over a comment, or another flashpoint in a much larger fight? Will the courts view this arrest in light of their earlier orders? Deepak’s own version of Thursday’s events is not part of the reports so far. Kotdwar now waits to see what the investigation finds.

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Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?

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Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?

Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?

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Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?

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Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?
Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?
Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?
Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?
Mohammad Deepak Posted Ujjain Mosque Dispute Video, Controversy Erupts, Police Detains Over Assault Allegations in Kotdwar- What Happened?

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