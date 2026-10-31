Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confirmed the arrest of Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Mohammad Azam Khan in connection with money laundering case related to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur district.

The 78-year-old leader is likely to be produced before the ED’s Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ghaziabad on Sunday morning. The ED is expected to seek his custody for further questioning.

Azam Khan was taken into ED custody outside Rampur district jail on Saturday as he walked out of prison following bail in the alleged dual PAN card case. His son, Abdullah Azam, was also released but he was not taken into ED custody.

Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had suspended the sentences of Azam Khan and his son in the dual PAN card case and the father-son duo were granted bail on October 29.

The money laundering probe by ED is connected to alleged financial irregularities in 2019, involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Recently, the ED provisionally attached land belonged to the university, citing alleged proceeds of crime worth Rs 426.46 crore. The attached properties said to hold an estimated market value of around Rs 1,170 crore.

The ED has alleged that funds and construction material related to government projects were diverted to the development of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Samajwadi Party Slams ED Action Against Azam Khan

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Saturday slammed the ED against Azam Khan. Chand said, “Babasaheb used to say that the Constitution is neither good nor bad; it is the people implementing it who can be good or bad.”

He alleged that the BJP government was continuously filing false cases against Azam Khan in an attempt to keep him behind bars.

“Azam Khan worked towards building a university, but the BJP government is resorting to cowardly actions against him,” Chand said. He further claimed that the entire country and the world were watching how Azam Khan was being treated.