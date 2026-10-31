LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody

Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody

The 78-year-old leader is likely to be produced before the ED's Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ghaziabad on Sunday morning. The ED is expected to seek his custody for further questioning.

Azam Khan was taken into ED custody outside Rampur district jail on Saturday as he walked out of prison following bail in the alleged dual PAN card case.
Azam Khan was taken into ED custody outside Rampur district jail on Saturday as he walked out of prison following bail in the alleged dual PAN card case.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 23:07 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has confirmed the arrest of Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh minister Mohammad Azam Khan in connection with money laundering case related to Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust and Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur district.
 
The 78-year-old leader is likely to be produced before the ED’s Special Court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in Ghaziabad on Sunday morning. The ED is expected to seek his custody for further questioning.
 
Azam Khan was taken into ED custody outside Rampur district jail on Saturday as he walked out of prison following bail in the alleged dual PAN card case. His son, Abdullah Azam, was also released but he was not taken into ED custody.
 
Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had suspended the sentences of Azam Khan and his son in the dual PAN card case and the father-son duo were granted bail on October 29.
 
The money laundering probe by ED is connected to alleged financial irregularities in 2019, involving the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, which runs Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. 
 
Recently, the ED provisionally attached land belonged to the university, citing alleged proceeds of crime worth Rs 426.46 crore. The attached properties said to hold an estimated market value of around Rs 1,170 crore.
 
The ED has alleged that funds and construction material related to government projects were diverted to the development of the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. 
 
Samajwadi Party Slams ED Action Against Azam Khan
 
Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand on Saturday slammed the ED against Azam Khan. Chand said, “Babasaheb used to say that the Constitution is neither good nor bad; it is the people implementing it who can be good or bad.”
 
He alleged that the BJP government was continuously filing false cases against Azam Khan in an attempt to keep him behind bars.
 
“Azam Khan worked towards building a university, but the BJP government is resorting to cowardly actions against him,” Chand said. He further claimed that the entire country and the world were watching how Azam Khan was being treated.
 
“Misusing investigative agencies by filing false cases is condemnable. The law and the Constitution are being misused to keep Azam Khan in jail,” the SP spokesperson alleged.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody

RELATED News

Chaos at Indore Rehabilitation Centre as Most Inmates Undergoing Addiction Treatment Reportedly Walk Out Together on Saturday, Here’s What Happened

Eight Years Of Relationship Ends In Tragedy As Udupi Man Is Allegedly Beaten And Threatened By Girlfriend’s Family Before Dying By Suicide Inside Hospital Toilet

UP Woman Lured With Job Offer, Held Captive For 10 Days In Muzaffarnagar Hotel; What Happened Next?

5 Killed, Including Mother And Son, 3 Nepali Women laborers As Car Plunges Into Gorge In Shimla

Mother and Daughter Murdered Over Land in Jharkhand, Own Son Joins 12 Others in Plot, Bodies Burnt With Diesel and Buried in Cave

LATEST NEWS

Rajasthan IAS Officer Under ACB Scanner Over 36 Villas, Two Luxury Resorts and a Special Financial Package: What the Probe Has Revealed

MIL vs INT, Serie A: Check AC Milan vs Inter Milan All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Supreme Court Cancels Karnataka IPS Officer’s Bail in Lokayukta Corruption Case, Orders Surrender Within 3 Weeks

BAY vs BVB, Bundesliga: Check Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

Halloween Preparations Take a Deadly Turn in California as Gunman Targets Spirit Halloween Store, Leaving One Dead and Six Injured

Mother and Daughter Murdered Over Land in Jharkhand, Own Son Joins 12 Others in Plot, Bodies Burnt With Diesel and Buried in Cave

Rare Earth Lifestyle Launches Neem-Led Personal Care Brand Neemyukt

MCI vs BHA, Premier League: Check Manchester City vs Brighton All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing and Where To Watch Live on TV in India

20-Year-Old Woman Alleges Rape By Constable Inside Jharkhand Police Station, Claims Staff Offered Money To Silence Her

Six-Year-Old Girl Brutally Beaten Inside School for 96 Seconds, Class 3 Boy Drags Her By Hair and Attacks Her With Brick

Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody
Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody
Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody
Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody
Money Laundering Case: ED Arrests Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan After Release from Jail, to Seek Custody

QUICK LINKS