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Home > Regionals News > Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?

Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?

PNB’s Greater Noida branch faces a Rs 35 crore fraud probe as five employees, including the branch manager, are suspended following complaints of missing savings and broken fixed deposits.

Greater Noida PNB Branch Under Scanner Over ₹35 Crore Fraud
Greater Noida PNB Branch Under Scanner Over ₹35 Crore Fraud

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-28 08:57 IST

A Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Aichhar village, under Greater Noida’s Beta 2 police station, is facing allegations of a major financial fraud after account holders claimed that around Rs 35 crore had been misappropriated through unauthorised transfers and premature withdrawals from fixed deposits. Five employees, including the branch manager, have been suspended, and the bank has ordered a departmental vigilance inquiry. The exact amount involved and the number of affected accounts have not yet been officially confirmed. New staff have been deployed at the branch as complaints from customers continue to emerge.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krishak) has alleged that the amount involved could be much higher, ranging between Rs 130 crore and Rs 150 crore. It has demanded an impartial investigation, action against those responsible and a full refund to affected farmers and account holders, warning that it will launch a protest if its demands are not met.

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Greater Noida PNB fraud: Transporter alleges Rs 25 lakh transfer

Vineet Bhati, a transporter from Aichhar who runs Jai Shiv Transport, filed a complaint on Tuesday seeking the return of Rs 25 lakh and an investigation into the bank employees’ role. He holds a current account at the branch and alleged that he approached bank staff to invest in mutual funds.

According to Bhati, he signed cheques and other documents at the manager’s request, but the money was transferred to another account instead of his savings account. Although the account displayed his name, he claimed it did not belong to him. When he approached the bank for a refund, employees initially promised to return the money within a day or two, later saying repayment would follow an investigation. Bhati also claimed to possess a recording of his conversation with a female bank employee.

Greater Noida account holders report missing savings and broken FDs

Gautam, a resident of Biraunda’s Sector Pi, said his father had around Rs 94 lakh in his account. When he visited the branch on Monday to withdraw Rs 50,000, he discovered that only about Rs 16,000 remained. He sought an explanation and demanded an investigation.

Other customers have alleged that money disappeared after fixed deposits (FDs) were prematurely broken and funds were transferred elsewhere. One account holder reported that an FD worth Rs 15 lakh had been depleted, while Sanjay alleged that an FD of around Rs 10 lakh was broken and the money transferred to another account. Hanif claimed that approximately Rs 39 lakh had been withdrawn from his account.

Greater Noida bank fraud: Police receive complaints against over 15 people

Beta 2 police station in-charge Vinod Kumar said a complaint letter had been received and complaints alleging fraud against more than 15 people had surfaced so far. He said the bank had assured customers that their full amounts would be returned and that the accused employees would be removed.

“A complaint letter has been received. So far, complaints of fraud against more than 15 people have surfaced. Bank officials say that the full amount of all account holders will be returned. They have also said that the accused employees will be removed. Additionally, an investigation is being conducted by the bank’s departmental vigilance team. An investigation has been initiated based on the complaint letters received from the affected account holders. Based on the facts found in the investigation, a case will be registered and action will be taken as per the rules,” Kumar said.

Ram Vinod Kumar, Lead Bank Manager for Gautam Buddha Nagar, said he was not aware of the matter and that action would be taken according to the rules once a complaint was received.

The bank’s vigilance team is examining the allegations. The final amount involved and the number of affected accounts remain unconfirmed, and further action will depend on the findings of the investigation.

Also Read: Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds   

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Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?
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Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?

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Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?

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Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?
Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?
Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?
Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?
Money Missing, FDs Broken, No Messages Of Transfers: How Up to Rs 150 Crore Vanished From PNB Account Holders In Greater Noida?

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