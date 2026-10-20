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Home > Regionals News > Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad

Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad

Villagers have demanded urgent action to capture the monkey as injured residents continue to seek anti-rabies vaccinations.

A young man named Yamin was reportedly bitten while sleeping under a mosquito net inside his home.
A young man named Yamin was reportedly bitten while sleeping under a mosquito net inside his home.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 15:50 IST

Panic has gripped Badhera village in the Dilari area after a monkey allegedly attacked and injured 10 people, leaving residents afraid to step outside their homes. In one alarming incident, a young man named Yamin was reportedly bitten by the monkey while sleeping under a mosquito net inside his house on Sunday night. The repeated attacks have raised concerns among villagers, particularly over the safety of children, women and elderly residents. Locals have urged the administration to capture the animal and bring the situation under control.

Monkey Attacks Leave Villagers Fearful

According to villagers, a single monkey has been repeatedly targeting people in Badhera, attacking passersby and causing injuries. The situation has reportedly become so alarming that residents are hesitant to leave their homes, fearing another sudden attack. Yamin’s reported experience has added to the growing anxiety. Despite being inside his home and sleeping under a mosquito net, he was allegedly attacked by the monkey. Villagers say immediate intervention is needed to prevent further injuries and ensure the safety of people living in the area.

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Injured Residents Reach District Hospital

The impact of the attacks is also being felt at the district hospital, where around eight to 10 patients reportedly arrive daily for anti-rabies vaccinations following monkey bites. Monkey bites can carry a risk of rabies and other infections. Anyone bitten or scratched by a monkey should wash the wound thoroughly with soap and running water for at least 15 minutes and seek urgent medical attention for assessment and post-exposure treatment.

Villagers Demand Immediate Action

Residents have demanded that the administration and relevant authorities capture the monkey before more people are injured. According to villagers, the municipal corporation had launched a campaign to catch monkeys, but the operation was discontinued after a few days. The continued attacks have renewed calls for authorities to resume efforts to capture the animal. With residents worried about their safety and reports of fresh injuries continuing, villagers are seeking urgent action to prevent further attacks and restore a sense of security in the area.
Also Read: Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

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Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad
Tags: Dilari monkey attackman attacked while sleepingMonkey attack in UPmonkey bites 10 peoplemonkey enters mosquito netmonkey terror in Badhera villageYamin monkey attack

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Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad
Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad
Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad
Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad
Monkey Enters Home, Attacks Man Sleeping Under Mosquito Net; 10 Injured In UP’s Moradabad

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