Monkey Enters Ranchi Liquor Shop, Drinks Alcohol, Falls Unconscious; What Happened Next Goes Viral

An unusual incident has surfaced from Ranchi, Jharkhand, where a female monkey reportedly entered a liquor shop, opened a bottle of alcohol with her teeth and drank from it. The monkey later became unconscious inside the shop, leaving the shopkeeper and onlookers stunned. A video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Monkey Enters Liquor Shop at Ormanjhi

According to reports, the incident took place at a liquor store near Block Chowk in Ormanjhi, Ranchi. The female monkey reportedly entered the shop and picked up a bottle of liquor. She then allegedly bit open the bottle with her teeth and started drinking the alcohol. The unusual scene reportedly attracted the attention of people nearby, who watched as the monkey continued drinking inside the shop.





Monkey Falls Unconscious After Drinking Alcohol

Shortly after consuming the liquor, the monkey reportedly collapsed and became unconscious inside the store. The animal remained there for some time, prompting concern among those present. Some bottles inside the shop were also reportedly damaged during the incident. The shopkeeper and people around the store reportedly decided to leave the monkey where it was, hoping that it would regain consciousness on its own and eventually leave the premises.

Video Goes Viral on Social Media

A video purportedly showing the incident has been widely shared on social media. In the footage, the monkey can be seen inside the liquor shop and appears to be drinking from a bottle before becoming inactive. The unusual incident has sparked a range of reactions online, with social media users commenting on the monkey’s unexpected encounter with the liquor store. The incident has also drawn attention to the curious behaviour of animals when they enter human spaces.

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