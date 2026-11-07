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Home > Regionals News > Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?

Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?

The incident occurred when a monkey reportedly tried to snatch his bag while he was posing for a photograph.

A 52-year-old teacher from Nagpur died after falling nearly 150 feet into a deep gorge at Priyadarshini View Point in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh.
A 52-year-old teacher from Nagpur died after falling nearly 150 feet into a deep gorge at Priyadarshini View Point in Pachmarhi, Madhya Pradesh.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 11:19 IST

A tragic incident has come to light from Pachmarhi, a popular hill station in Madhya Pradesh, where a tourist from Nagpur lost his life after falling into a 150-foot-deep gorge at the famous Priyadarshini View Point. The incident occurred when a monkey allegedly tried to snatch his bag while he was getting his photograph taken. In an attempt to save his belongings, the tourist reportedly lost his balance and plunged into the deep gorge. The deceased has been identified as Vijay Nayak, who had travelled to the hill station with a group of around 20 children. His father was also accompanying him during the trip.

Monkey Snatches Bag, Tourist Loses Balance

According to reports, Vijay was standing at Priyadarshini View Point and getting his photograph clicked when a monkey approached him and attempted to snatch his bag. As he tried to prevent the monkey from taking his belongings, he reportedly lost his balance and fell into the gorge, approximately 150 feet below. People present at the viewpoint raised an alarm following the accident, prompting an immediate response from the authorities and local residents.

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Three-Hour Rescue Operation to Recover Body

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel and local residents reached the spot and launched a rescue operation. Recovering Vijay’s body from the deep gorge proved challenging, and the operation took approximately three hours to complete. His body was subsequently taken to a government hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the medical formalities, the body was handed over to his family, who then left for Nagpur.

Tourist Safety Concerns at Priyadarshini View Point

The tragic incident has once again raised questions about tourist safety at popular viewpoints in Pachmarhi. Tourists and local residents have expressed concerns over the condition of safety railings at the location, claiming that they are weak and may not provide adequate protection. They have also pointed out that monkeys frequently trouble visitors by attempting to snatch food and personal belongings. The incident has renewed calls for stronger safety barriers, better management of monkeys and adequate precautions to protect tourists visiting the popular hill station.
Also Read: Watch Video: Man Allegedly Caught In An Obscene Act Involving Bull, Apprehended By Cow Vigilantes, Woman Seen Beating Him In Faridabad

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Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?
Tags: 52-year-old teacher dieshome-hero-pos-10madhya pradesh newsmonkey snatches tourist bagNagpur teacher deathPachmarhi gorge accidentPachmarhi tourist deathPriyadarshini View Pointtourist falls into gorge

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Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?

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Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?

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Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?
Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?
Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?
Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?
Monkey Runs Off With 52-Year-Old Teacher’s Bag; While Chasing It, He Falls 150 Feet Into Gorge in Madhya Pradesh – What Happened Next?

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