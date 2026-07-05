LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
minor girl case fifa diljit dosanjh child killed in accident CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu minor girl case fifa diljit dosanjh child killed in accident CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu minor girl case fifa diljit dosanjh child killed in accident CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu minor girl case fifa diljit dosanjh child killed in accident CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
minor girl case fifa diljit dosanjh child killed in accident CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu minor girl case fifa diljit dosanjh child killed in accident CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu minor girl case fifa diljit dosanjh child killed in accident CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu minor girl case fifa diljit dosanjh child killed in accident CBSE 10th result delay csam aamir khan Chemical Tanker Indian student drowns in Leipzig Alexandra Eala camilo vargas colombia stats benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

Six killed in a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Mankhurd as a four-storey chawl collapsed amid heavy monsoon rain. Rescue teams are carrying out operations as several people are feared trapped under debris.

Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-07-05 23:19 IST

At least six people were killed and one injured after a multi-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Sunday evening amid heavy rainfall. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, trapping several residents under the debris.
 
Rescue teams rushed to the site and launched operations to search for survivors and clear the rubble.
 
The collapse came as torrential rain battered Mumbai, disrupting flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for nearly an hour, flooding roads, and causing multiple treefall incidents. In a separate incident in Kurla, one person was killed after a tree fell on a shop.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Mumbai, with several areas receiving over 200 mm of rain in 24 hours and some recording more than 300 mm.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain
Tags: multi-storey chawlmumbaiMumbai newsMumbai Rain

RELATED News

Minor Girl Dies After Suspected Assault; Mob Beats Man to Death for ‘Involvement’ in Crime in West Bengal’s Baruipur

Hoshiarpur Central Jail Case: Officials Arrested for Allegedly Running Drug, Mobile Smuggling Network Inside Jail

Sleeping Pills and Bathroom Cover-Up: How Agra Woman Planned Her Husband’s Murder

Maharashtra Road Accident: 7-Year-Old Girl Killed in Speeding Car Collision in Kavthal Village

6 Fishermen Missing Off Visakhapatnam Coast After Boat Suffers Mechanical Fault; Rescue Operation Intensifies

LATEST NEWS

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say After Satluj Was Removed From ZEE5? Actor Shares Emotional Post

Nora Fatehi Gets Emotional As Indian Fans Cheer For Morocco At FIFA World Cup: ‘It Brought Tears To My Eyes’

Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj Removed From ZEE5 India Days After Release; Platform Issues Statement

Who Is Gauri Spratt? A Look At Aamir Khan’s Wife, Her Career, Family And Past Marriage

Who Was Jaswant Singh Khalra? The Real-Life Human Rights Activist Behind Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj

Soni Razdan Backs Alia Bhatt Amid Alpha Backlash, Reposts Fans Calling Out ‘Online Negativity’

Delhi Newlywed Dies After Fall Just 72 Days Into Marriage; Family Rejects Suicide Theory

Alliance: Vanshaj Singh To Return After Elimination? Says Kushal Tandon ‘Plotted’ His Exit

Who Was G.D. Naidu? Everything To Know About R. Madhavan’s Upcoming Biopic

RBI Young Professionals Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Tomorrow; Know How To Apply

Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain
Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain
Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain
Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

QUICK LINKS