Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain
Six killed in a tragic incident in Mumbai’s Mankhurd as a four-storey chawl collapsed amid heavy monsoon rain. Rescue teams are carrying out operations as several people are feared trapped under debris.
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At least six people were killed and one injured after a multi-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Sunday evening amid heavy rainfall. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, trapping several residents under the debris.
Rescue teams rushed to the site and launched operations to search for survivors and clear the rubble.
The collapse came as torrential rain battered Mumbai, disrupting flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for nearly an hour, flooding roads, and causing multiple treefall incidents. In a separate incident in Kurla, one person was killed after a tree fell on a shop.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Mumbai, with several areas receiving over 200 mm of rain in 24 hours and some recording more than 300 mm.