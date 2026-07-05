Monsoon Mayhem: Six Killed as Four-Storey Chawl Collapses in Mumbai’s Mankhurd Amid Heavy Rain

At least six people were killed and one injured after a multi-storey chawl collapsed in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area on Sunday evening amid heavy rainfall. The incident occurred around 8:30 pm at Chawl No. 5 in Janta Nagar, behind Hanuman Mandir, trapping several residents under the debris.

Rescue teams rushed to the site and launched operations to search for survivors and clear the rubble.

The collapse came as torrential rain battered Mumbai, disrupting flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for nearly an hour, flooding roads, and causing multiple treefall incidents. In a separate incident in Kurla, one person was killed after a tree fell on a shop.