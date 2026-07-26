Monsoon Rains in Himachal Pradesh: 15 Died, 135 Roads Blocked As IMD Issues Fresh Alert

At least 15 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents across Himachal Pradesh between June 30 and July 26, as relentless southwest monsoon rains continue to batter the hill state. According to official data released by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), the severe weather has triggered multiple landslides, flash floods, and massive disruption to daily life across several districts.

Monsoon Rains Claim 14 Lives, Tribal Regions Worst Hit

Official figures reveal that landslides have been the primary cause of destruction, accounting for 14 out of the 15 reported fatalities. The high-altitude Lahaul and Spiti district suffered the most tragic blow, reporting 13 deaths—including a tragic incident where a passenger vehicle was crushed by falling boulders along a landslide-prone road.In addition, one death was reported due to a landslide in Chamba district, while a fatal flash flood incident claimed one life in Kangra district.

135 Routes Remain Blocked

While intermittent heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life, relief teams have made modest progress in clearing key transit routes. Data from the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) indicated that 135 roads remained blocked across the state as of Sunday evening, showing slight improvement from 140 blocked roads on Saturday.

Power Grid Recovery Gains Ground, Water Supply Remains Strained

Emergency power restoration crews made notable strides over the weekend. The number of disrupted electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) dropped significantly from 87 on Saturday to 44 by Sunday evening, restoring power to several rural pockets.However, the state’s drinking water infrastructure suffered further strain due to continuous mudslides and pipe damage. A total of 38 public water supply schemes were out of service on Sunday, up from 27 the previous day.

Disaster Response on High Alert as Rain Forecast Persists

District administrations, road maintenance personnel, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), and disaster response teams remain on high alert. Crews are actively clearing heavy landslide debris, restoring essential utilities, and monitoring high-risk riverbanks and mountain slopes.With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting continued monsoon activity over the coming days, authorities have urged local residents and tourists to avoid non-essential travel. Travelers are strictly advised to stay away from flood-sensitive streams, steep hillside roads, and known landslide corridors.

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With inputs from ANI