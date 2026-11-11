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Home > Regionals News > Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

Six coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed near Digaru in Assam's Guwahati, leaving several passengers injured. Railway officials confirmed no deaths so far as rescue operations continued.

Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured
Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Wed 2026-11-11 10:11 IST

Wednesday, November 11, began badly for the passengers of the Kolkata Sairang Express. The train, coming from Mizoram and bound for Kolkata, went off the rails near Digaru on the outskirts of Guwahati. Officials said at least six coaches derailed, and several passengers were injured. 

The Time and the Place

Digaru is a station on the edge of Guwahati, in Assam. Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, the chief public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway, told IANS that the derailment took place at around 6.54 a.m. At that hour, many on board would have been asleep or just waking. 

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What We Know So Far

Early information says the locomotive came off the track too, along with the coaches. Passengers have been hurt, and some are feared to be badly injured. Nobody has yet given a count of the injured or described how serious each case is.

“No Casualties So Far”

Sharma said no casualties had been reported until then and that senior officials had been sent to the spot. Railway officials usually use that word for deaths, which is why the statement can stand next to the reports of injuries. It was also made in the first hour, and such figures can change. 

The Questions Hanging Over Digaru

Rescue and relief work was underway, and a good deal is still unknown. Officials have not said how many passengers were injured or how many are in serious condition. The cause has not been established, whether it was a track fault, a mechanical failure or something else. The damage to the coaches, the engine and the track is yet to be assessed, so nobody can say how long the line will take to clear on a busy Northeast route. It is also unclear whether a formal inquiry will be ordered and when its findings would be made public. Railway officials say these details are yet to come.

How Derailments Are Investigated

A derailment in India is usually followed by a technical inquiry. Investigators look at the track, the wheels, the coaches, the signals and the speed of the train. It takes time, and first explanations are often changed later. Until a report is out, any theory about the cause is a guess.

What to Watch For

The immediate need is care for the injured and clear information for their families. After that, the railways have to clear the line, restore services and explain what went wrong. The injury figures and the cause are what readers will be waiting for.

Also Read: They Kept Harassing Him Over Theft Allegations’: Lucknow Youth’s Brother Blames Two Women After He Dies In Front Of Moving Train; Both Arrested

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Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

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Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

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Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

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Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured
Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured
Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured
Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured
Morning Journey Turns Into Nightmare: 6 Coaches Of Kolkata–Sairang Express Derail Near Guwahati, Several Passengers Injured

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