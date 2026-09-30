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Home > Regionals News > Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape

Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape

A most-wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, identified as Sulaiman Shah alias Musa, was killed in a Budgam encounter in Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces continue searches in the area.

Sulaiman Shah Alias Musa Killed In Budgam Encounter (Image: ANI, file photo)
Sulaiman Shah Alias Musa Killed In Budgam Encounter (Image: ANI, file photo)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-09-30 09:32 IST

A most-wanted Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist, identified by security officials as Sulaiman Shah alias ‘Musa’, was killed in an encounter with security forces in the higher reaches of Budgam district on Tuesday, as per sources quoted by The New Indian Express. The operation took place in the remote forest areas around Dudhpathri and Korag, Yousmarg, in central Kashmir. Musa was wanted for his alleged involvement in several attacks on both sides of the Pir Panjal range over the past several years. Officials described his killing as a major setback for the LeT in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir forces launch operation after intelligence input

The joint operation involved the Army, J&K Police and CRPF and was launched in Guruwatkalan after specific intelligence inputs about terrorist presence. As the forces moved towards a suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire, leading to a fierce gunfight. The Army said its troops observed suspicious activity and challenged the group, after which the terrorists opened fire.

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“Vigilant troops observed suspicious activity, and upon being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, prompting a fierce exchange of gunfire during which one terrorist was neutralised,” the Army said.

Jammu and Kashmir encounter linked to earlier Yousmarg gunfight

Although the Chinar Corps did not immediately disclose the identity of the slain terrorist, officials identified him as Sulaiman Shah alias ‘Musa’, as per The New Indian Express. He had reportedly escaped an encounter in the Yousmarg hills earlier this month. His close confidant Yasir was killed during that gunfight on September 5.

Musa was subsequently tracked to the remote forest area of Dudhpathri, where he was killed during the latest exchange of fire. Officials said his death is being viewed as the biggest setback so far for the LeT’s operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir operation continues as searches intensify

Budgam SSP Hariprasad K K confirmed the killing and said the operation was still underway. “One terrorist has been killed and the operation is on,” the SSP told Greater Kashmir.

Security forces continued searches in the area to determine whether any other terrorists were hiding nearby. The latest action comes amid ongoing counter-terror operations across Budgam and other parts of central Kashmir following intelligence inputs about the movement and presence of armed terrorists.

In the previous major operation in Budgam, forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation after receiving specific information about terrorist presence. The operation led to an exchange of fire and the killing of an LeT terrorist, after which searches were intensified to ensure no other terrorists remained in the area.

Also Read: 20 Years of Marriage, Then Love Affair: Wife Elopes With Lover, Husband Chops Off Her Nose in Sitapur, Says, ‘I’ve Taken My Revenge’    

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Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape
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Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape

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Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape

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Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape
Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape
Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape
Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape
Most-Wanted LeT Terrorist Killed In J&K: How Security Forces Finally Gun­ned ‘Musa’ Down After His Earlier Escape

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