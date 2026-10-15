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Home > Regionals News > Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?

Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?

Model Shraddha Dubey, accused in the Lucknow businessman Shiva Sharma murder case, releases a video denying she fled and claims he died by suicide as police investigate his death.

Shraddha Dubey Denies Murder, Says Shiva Sharma Died By Suicide (Image: X)
Shraddha Dubey Denies Murder, Says Shiva Sharma Died By Suicide (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 08:47 IST

Model and social media influencer Shraddha Dubey who is accused of murdering Lucknow restaurant owner Shiva Sharma, has released a video denying that she is absconding and claiming that the 28-year-old died by suicide. In the video released on Wednesday night, she said she wanted to appear before the police and give her statement. The case centres on Sharma’s death on October 9 after he fell from the fourth floor of Awadh Green Apartment near Balu Adda. His mother, Ranjana Sharma, has accused Dubey and several others of assaulting and killing him. The allegations have not yet been established, and police are investigating whether he jumped, was pushed or fell accidentally.

What Shraddha Dubey said in her video amid the Lucknow murder allegations

Rejecting reports that she had fled, Dubey said, “Shiva was not murdered; he had died by suicide.” She also urged people not to link her name to political leaders and officers or spread rumours about her.

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“I have a request for all of you. Please do not sensationalise my name like this. You have linked my name to several leaders and officers. Please do not link my name to everyone. Yes, if he is connected to my Instagram, do not spread such rumours about me. I do not know anyone. I have not disappeared anywhere. I want to appear before the police and give my statement. I want to tell them everything truthfully. So please, my request is that you think 10 times before speaking about any girl,” she said.

What Shiva Sharma’s mother alleged in the Lucknow case

Hazratganj police registered an FIR after Ranjana accused Dubey, her sister Rashmi Dubey, a driver, an associate identified as Adil and others of assaulting and killing her son.

According to reports, Ranjana told police that Adil called her around 7 pm on October 9, saying Shiva’s condition had worsened and he was being taken to King George’s Medical University (KGMU). She alleged that when the family reached the hospital, the people accompanying Shiva showed him to them from a distance before fleeing. Doctors subsequently declared him dead.

Ranjana also alleged that Dubey had harassed Shiva for months, threatened to implicate him in false cases and damage his reputation, and used blackmail and violence to pressure him into continuing their relationship. Police have yet to establish these claims.

Post-mortem findings add to questions surrounding the Lucknow death

Reports say the post-mortem recorded 11 entries concerning external injuries and six broad categories of internal findings. These included tears in both lungs, injuries to the liver and spleen, substantial internal bleeding and a fracture of the right pelvic bone. Doctors attributed Shiva’s death to shock and haemorrhage caused by the injuries.

Police examine CCTV and physical evidence in the Lucknow investigation

Investigators are examining CCTV footage, witness statements and physical evidence to establish what happened before Shiva’s fall. Police are also considering recreating the crime scene to identify the likely point of impact and assess whether the evidence matches the injuries recorded in the autopsy.

Officials have said the post-mortem findings alone cannot establish how Shiva went over the edge. The investigation continues as police work to determine the circumstances of his death and verify the allegations against Dubey and the other named individuals.

Also Read: Torn Lungs, Damaged Liver Broken Pelvis: Mother Blames Model Girlfriend For Lucknow Restaurant Owner’s Death; Murder Or Accident?    

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Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?
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Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?

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Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?

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Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?
Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?
Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?
Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?
Mother Accuses Model Girlfriend Of Murdering Son, She Releases Video Saying ‘He Died By Suicide’; Lucknow Case Mystery Deepens, What Is The Truth?

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