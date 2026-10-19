Mother Allegedly Sells 1.5-Month-Old Son For Rs 1.30 Lakh, Fabricates Kidnapping Story; 5 Arrested, Including Doctor And His Wife In Kasganj

A 45-day-old boy was allegedly sold for Rs 1.30 lakh by his mother in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj, after which she claimed that an unknown woman had taken him from a bus stand. Police recovered the infant from Sikandrarao after tracing a payment of Rs 1.30 lakh to the mother’s bank account. The child’s mother, Kranti, and a local medicine practitioner, Arun, and his wife, Pinky, have been arrested. The couple accused of buying the baby, Mahipal and Santoshi, fled before police reached their home. The infant’s condition deteriorated after his recovery, and he was admitted to a hospital in Kasganj in critical condition.

How police uncovered the Kasganj baby sale through a bank transaction

The case came to light after Arvind, a resident of Banupur Pukhta village in the Soron police station area, filed a complaint on October 17. Arvind, son of Rameshchandra, works at a Sonpapdi manufacturing company in Faridabad, while his wife, Kranti, lives in the village with their three children.

According to the reports, Kranti had gone to Kasganj on October 16, claiming she needed to get medicine for her 45-day-old youngest son. At around 3 pm, she allegedly left the baby with an unknown woman at the Kasganj Roadways bus stand, saying she needed to use the toilet. When she returned, the woman and the child were missing.

Kranti later called 1076 to inform the authorities about the alleged disappearance. She returned home and repeated the same account to her family, who informed Arvind in Faridabad. He travelled to the village and approached the police the following day.

How the Kasganj investigation exposed the alleged Rs 1.30 lakh deal

During the investigation, police found Kranti’s answers unsatisfactory. A check of her bank account revealed a deposit of Rs 1.30 lakh, prompting further questioning. She allegedly confessed to selling her infant son rather than losing him at the bus stand.

Reports say that according to police, Kranti worked with Arun, a local medicine practitioner from Salempur, also known as Nagla Bhootal, in the Soron area, and his wife, Pinky, to sell the child to Mahipal and his wife, Santoshi, who live in Sikandrarao.

Of the total Rs 1.30 lakh, Rs 1.20 lakh was transferred online to Kranti’s bank account, while the remaining Rs 10,000 was paid in cash. The transaction became a key lead in uncovering the alleged sale.

Kasganj police arrest mother and medicine practitioner couple

After questioning Kranti, police detained Arun and Pinky on Saturday afternoon. Reportedly, during interrogation, the couple allegedly admitted to handing over the infant to Mahipal and Santoshi.

Police then travelled to Sikandrarao and recovered the baby. However, Mahipal and Santoshi had fled before the team arrived. A search is underway to trace the couple and arrest them.

Infant hospitalised after Kasganj police recover him

Reports say that the infant’s condition worsened after his recovery, and he was admitted to a hospital in Kasganj in critical condition. His father and other family members are looking after him.

CO Anchal Chauhan confirmed the recovery and arrests, stating, “The child has been recovered. He was sold by his mother. The mother and a medicine practitioner couple have been arrested in the case. A search is underway for other accused.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged sale and the role of the couple who purchased the child.

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