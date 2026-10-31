Mother and Daughter Murdered Over Land in Jharkhand, Own Son Joins 12 Others in Plot, Bodies Burnt With Diesel and Buried in Cave

A shocking double murder has come to light in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district, where a 68-year-old woman and her 27-year-old daughter were allegedly killed over a land dispute. The case has taken a disturbing turn after police revealed that the woman’s own son was among the 13 people involved in the alleged conspiracy. The accused allegedly burnt the victims’ bodies using diesel and buried their remains inside a cave in the Dawaburu hills to destroy evidence. Police have arrested seven people so far, while raids are underway to trace the remaining six suspects.

Land Dispute Turns Into Double Murder in Jharkhand

The victims have been identified as Kuni Kui, 68, and her daughter Namsi Birua, 27. According to the preliminary investigation, the dispute began in June 2026. Kuni Kui and a man identified as Yadunath Birua, alias Yadu, reportedly had an argument over the cutting of a field boundary. What started as a disagreement gradually turned into a family feud.

Police suspect that around 13 people later conspired to murder the mother and daughter to take control of their land. The alleged conspiracy involved family members, village youths and other residents.

Woman’s Own Son Allegedly Joined Murder Conspiracy

One of the accused is Tribhuvan Birua, 36, the son of Kuni Kui from her first marriage. His alleged involvement has added another disturbing angle to the case. After the murders, the accused allegedly took the bodies to a cave in the Dawaburu hills. They poured diesel over them and set them on fire. The remains were then buried inside the cave to hide evidence.

Police later recovered burnt bones from the spot based on information provided by the accused. A Circle Officer and a forensic team from Ranchi were present during the recovery and collected evidence using scientific methods.

Seven Arrested, Police Search for Six More Accused

The case came to light on October 27 after police received information about the disappearance of Kuni Kui and Namsi Birua. A special investigation team was formed to trace the missing women and identify those responsible. Police used technical evidence and confidential information to question suspects.

The investigation reportedly revealed the involvement of seven people in the double murder. Those arrested include Yadunath Birua alias Yadu, Ladura Birua, Rajaram Birua, Chedre Birua alias Chandra Birua, Mahti Birua, Dui Kodakel alias Lakhan Kodakel and Tribhuvan Birua.

All seven accused were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody on Friday. Police are continuing raids to arrest the remaining six suspects allegedly involved in the conspiracy.