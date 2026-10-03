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Home > Regionals News > Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station

Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station

A 14-year-old girl has been missing since September 27. Her mother died by suicide a week later, while relatives accused the police of not doing enough to trace the teenager.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-03 16:15 IST

A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week in the Tila Mor area. Her disappearance took a tragic turn after her mother died by suicide on Friday night. According to the family, the teenager went missing from home on September 27. The family searched for her but could not find any clue about her whereabouts. A missing person report was later registered with the police.

However, the family claimed they were unhappy with the police response. They alleged that the authorities did not take the search for the girl seriously enough.

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Family Blocks Road Outside Tila Mor Police Station

Following the woman’s death, angry relatives placed her body outside the Tila Mor police station and blocked the road. They demanded answers over the missing teenager and questioned the police action. The incident led to tension in the area. Police officials reached the spot and tried to speak with the family and control the situation.

According to police, the woman was distressed over her daughter’s disappearance and concerned about social humiliation. She consumed a poisonous substance on Friday night and later died.

Police Teams Searching For Missing Teen

The police said the girl’s disappearance was reported on September 27, and a missing person case was registered. Teams have been working to trace the teenager. ACP Shalimar Garden said police teams are continuing efforts to locate the girl. The police are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death. The woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The investigation into both the teenager’s disappearance and the death is underway.

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Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station
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Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station

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Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station
Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station
Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station
Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station
Mother Dies After 14-Year-Old Daughter Goes Missing With Boy For Over A Week, Family Blames Police, Protests Outside Station

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