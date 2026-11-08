Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?

A Diwali morning turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after the roof of a room in a residential house collapsed, killing three members of a family, including a 20-day-old newborn. The incident occurred while the family was engaged in their morning activities on the festival day, turning celebrations into mourning. The deceased have been identified as Vinodini Shukla (60), her son Harsh Shukla (32), and daughter-in-law Anshika (28). Their 20-day-old grandson was also among those caught in the collapse.

Roof Collapses While Family Is Busy With Morning Chores

According to reports, the family members were carrying out their morning chores on Diwali when the roof of a room suddenly caved in. Harsh and his mother, Vinodini, were sitting inside the room, while Anshika was feeding their newborn when the structure collapsed. The sudden incident left the occupants trapped beneath the debris. Family members and neighbours immediately rushed to the spot and began removing the debris in an effort to rescue those trapped inside.

Victims Rushed to Hospital

The occupants were pulled out from beneath the rubble and taken to the Kalyanpur Community Health Centre for medical assistance. However, three members of the family, including the elderly woman, her son and daughter-in-law, died in the incident. The newborn was also reported among those affected by the collapse. The incident has left the family and the neighbourhood in shock, particularly as the tragedy unfolded on Diwali, when people were preparing to celebrate the festival.

Bodies Sent for Post-Mortem Examination

Following the incident, the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination to establish the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The roof collapse has raised concerns about the condition and safety of residential structures. Further details about the cause of the collapse were not immediately available.

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