LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?

Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?

The deceased included a 60-year-old woman, her 32-year-old son and 28-year-old daughter-in-law. The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

A house roof collapsed, killing three members of a family.
A house roof collapsed, killing three members of a family.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 17:20 IST

A Diwali morning turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after the roof of a room in a residential house collapsed, killing three members of a family, including a 20-day-old newborn. The incident occurred while the family was engaged in their morning activities on the festival day, turning celebrations into mourning. The deceased have been identified as Vinodini Shukla (60), her son Harsh Shukla (32), and daughter-in-law Anshika (28). Their 20-day-old grandson was also among those caught in the collapse.

Roof Collapses While Family Is Busy With Morning Chores

According to reports, the family members were carrying out their morning chores on Diwali when the roof of a room suddenly caved in. Harsh and his mother, Vinodini, were sitting inside the room, while Anshika was feeding their newborn when the structure collapsed. The sudden incident left the occupants trapped beneath the debris. Family members and neighbours immediately rushed to the spot and began removing the debris in an effort to rescue those trapped inside.

You Might Be Interested In

Victims Rushed to Hospital

The occupants were pulled out from beneath the rubble and taken to the Kalyanpur Community Health Centre for medical assistance. However, three members of the family, including the elderly woman, her son and daughter-in-law, died in the incident. The newborn was also reported among those affected by the collapse. The incident has left the family and the neighbourhood in shock, particularly as the tragedy unfolded on Diwali, when people were preparing to celebrate the festival.

Bodies Sent for Post-Mortem Examination

Following the incident, the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examination to establish the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The roof collapse has raised concerns about the condition and safety of residential structures. Further details about the cause of the collapse were not immediately available.
Also Read: Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?
Tags: 20-day-old babyDiwali accidentDiwali tragedy in UPhome-hero-pos-6house roof collapseKanpur family tragedyKanpur newsKanpur roof collapsemother feeding newbornthree killed in KanpurUttar Pradesh roof collapse

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: Women Pose As Customers, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1.74 Crore From Chhattisgarh Jewellery Shop; How Did They Execute The Heist?

Two Brothers Strangle 21-Year-Old Sister Over Love Affair, Hang Body To Stage Suicide; What Happened?

16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped, Tortured And Left To Die In UP; What Led To Her Death?

Father, Son Among 3 Killed In Tamil Nadu Bike Crash: How Did A Diwali Shopping Trip End In Tragedy?

‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement

LATEST NEWS

Sonu Nigam’s Son Nevaan Makes Music Debut At 19; Singer Reveals He Practises Vocals For 16 Hours A Day

Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?

WATCH VIDEO: KL Rahul Surprises Female Staff Member With Match Award Gift, BCCI Shares Heartwarming Moment | IND vs NZ

‘Wishing Our Cricket Family’: Graeme Smith Shares Special Diwali Message For Fans Worldwide

Rajat Patidar’s Injury Concerns Force India A Squad Change, Ayush Badoni Replaces Him For Rising Stars Asia Cup

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s Diwali Gift To Fans: First Glimpse Of Son Vihaan’s Face On His First Birthday Weekend

Caught On Camera: Husband And Girlfriend Enjoy Samosas-Tea At Restaurant, Wife Suddenly Arrives And Thrashes Both—What Was The Outcome?

‘He Only Looked At Me Inappropriately’: Karnataka HC Quashes Sexual Harassment Case After Woman Changes Statement

18-Yr-Old Girl Abducted By Auto Driver And Accomplice, Gang-Raped in Abandoned shop In Sasaram- 2 accused arrested

Ramayana Leak Row: Makers Threaten Legal Action, But What Is Different In The International Cut?

Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?
Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?
Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?
Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?
Mother Feeding 20-Day-Old Baby Among 3 Killed As Roof Collapses In Kanpur On Diwali; How Did The Tragedy Unfold?

QUICK LINKS