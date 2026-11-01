Mother Hangs 3 Kids, Then Ends Her Life In Haryana; Husband Discovers Bodies At Home; Motive Behind Tragedy Remains Unknown

In a shocking incident ahead of Diwali, a 38-year-old woman allegedly hanged her three children before consuming poison at her residence in Sonipat, Haryana. The bodies of the woman and her children were discovered by her husband, a government school teacher, when he returned home. The tragic incident has left the neighbourhood in shock, while police have launched an investigation to establish what led to the deaths.

Husband Discovers Four Bodies

According to preliminary information, the woman, identified as Reema, allegedly took the extreme step at her residence while her husband was away. When he returned home, he was confronted with a horrifying scene. He reportedly found his three children hanging and his wife dead inside the house. Shocked by the discovery, the husband immediately alerted neighbours, who subsequently informed the police. Soon after receiving information, a police team reached the residence and began examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Forensic Team Examines Crime Scene

A forensic team was also called to the spot to investigate the scene. Officials examined the residence and collected samples that could help establish the sequence of events. The bodies of Reema and her three children have been sent for post-mortem examination. The medical reports are expected to provide further clarity about the circumstances and cause of death.

Police Probe Underway to Establish Motive

Police have initiated an investigation and are trying to determine what prompted the woman to allegedly take such a drastic step. Investigators are examining all possible angles, including the family’s circumstances and events leading up to the tragedy. Officials have not yet established the motive behind the incident. Further details are expected as the investigation progresses. The incident, coming just ahead of Diwali, has cast a shadow of grief over the area. Authorities are continuing their investigation to piece together what happened inside the house before the four deaths were discovered.

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