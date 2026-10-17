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Home > Regionals News > Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?

Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?

Local residents rescued the woman’s mother and infant, while police are investigating the incident.

A 25-year-old woman, Ramya, died after allegedly jumping into a well with her mother and 10-month-old daughter following a family dispute in Coimbatore.
A 25-year-old woman, Ramya, died after allegedly jumping into a well with her mother and 10-month-old daughter following a family dispute in Coimbatore.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 19:37 IST

A 25-year-old woman died after allegedly jumping into a well along with her mother and her 10-month-old daughter following a family dispute in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The woman’s mother and infant daughter were rescued by local residents, who rushed to help after hearing cries for assistance. The deceased was identified as R Ramya. According to police, Ramya had been living with her parents and her baby girl amid ongoing tensions involving a family dispute. The incident took place on Thursday night, when an argument reportedly broke out at their residence.

Family Dispute Preceded Incident

According to police, Ramya and her mother, R Beena, had been dealing with tensions linked to a family dispute for around 20 days. On Thursday night, following another argument, Beena and Ramya allegedly jumped into a well near their residence along with the 10-month-old baby. The circumstances leading to the incident are being examined by the police.

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Locals Rush to Rescue Three

After hearing cries coming from the well, local residents rushed to the spot and looked inside. They found the three struggling in the water and immediately stepped in to rescue them. The locals managed to pull all three out of the well. However, Ramya had died by the time she was rescued. Beena and the 10-month-old child survived the incident and were rescued from the well. Further details about their medical condition were not immediately available.

Police Investigate the Incident

Police have taken note of the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding Ramya’s death. They are also looking into the reported family dispute and the events that unfolded on Thursday night. The incident has left the family and local residents shaken. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. The case also highlights the importance of timely intervention and support for people facing distress amid family conflicts. Authorities are expected to establish the sequence of events through their inquiry.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

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Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?
Tags: 10-month-old baby rescuedCoimbatore newsCoimbatore policeFamily Disputemother and daughter incidentRamya deathTamil Nadu crime newsTamil Nadu Newswoman dies in wellwoman jumps into well

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Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?

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Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?

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Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?
Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?
Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?
Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?
Mother Jumps Into Well With 10-Month-Old Baby And 25-Year-Old Daughter After Family Dispute In Coimbatore; What Happened?

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