Mother Killed 18-Month-Old Daughter In Mahoba After Being Tormented Over Giving Birth To 5 Girls And No Son

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba district has been detained on suspicion of strangling her 18-month-old daughter, Aradhya, on Tuesday evening. The woman, identified as Pooja, is the mother of five girls. Her family says she had been driven into depression by years of harassment from her husband and in-laws for not having a son. After the killing, she allegedly lay beside the child’s body for hours. Police have begun questioning her, and the body has been sent for post mortem.

A Quiet Afternoon, A Terrible Act

The incident took place in the Chintepura locality under Charkhari Kotwali area. According to the child’s maternal uncle, Deepak, the family had gone to the fields on Tuesday. Only Pooja and the toddler were at home. The family alleges that the child’s constant crying pushed the mother, who they say was mentally disturbed, to commit the act.

Hours Beside the Body

After the killing, Pooja allegedly covered the child with a sheet and stayed lying next to her for hours. Nothing seemed amiss to anyone outside. It was only late in the evening, when the uncle returned home and grew suspicious, that he lifted the sheet. He found his niece dead, with injury marks on her body.

Seven Months Away From Her Marital Home

Deepak told reporters that Pooja has five daughters. He alleges that because she had no son, her husband, Ramesh, and his family harassed her continuously and refused to keep her with them. For the past seven months she had been living at her parental home, under what the family describes as severe mental strain. These are the family’s claims, and the husband and in-laws have not yet responded in the information available.

Police and Forensic Teams Reach the Spot

On receiving information, police and a forensic team arrived and examined the scene closely, collecting evidence. The child’s body was taken into custody and sent for post mortem. Circle Officer Tej Prakash Singh said the preliminary inquiry suggests that the mother, depressed and angered by the child’s continuous crying, killed her. Police have detained the woman and registered a case under serious sections on the basis of a written complaint received. Further legal action is under way.

A Locality in Mourning

The tragedy has left the area in shock and grief. Neighbours and relatives are struggling to come to terms with how a mother’s despair ended in the death of a child barely a year and a half old.

What Happens Next?

Several questions remain open. What will the post mortem report say about the cause of death? Will a medical and mental health assessment of Pooja influence the course of the case? Will police act against the husband and in-laws if the harassment allegations are backed by evidence? And what becomes of the four surviving daughters? The answers will emerge as the investigation moves forward.

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