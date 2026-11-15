Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?

A tragic incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, where a 26-year-old woman and her two young children allegedly died after jumping into a well in Meena Kheda village. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area police station in Jaora town. The deceased have been identified as Daya Bai, 26, her five-year-old daughter Dakshu and her three-year-old son Arvind. Police said the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and further investigation is underway.

Woman Left Home Saying She Was Taking Daughter To School

According to the information available, Daya Bai left her house at around 8 am, telling family members that she was going to drop her daughter Dakshu at school. Dakshu was reportedly wearing her school uniform at the time. Daya Bai also took her three-year-old son, Arvind, along with her. However, instead of heading towards the school, the woman and her children reportedly went to a family-owned well located some distance away from their home.

Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh: A woman and her two children die after jumping into a well in Meena Kheda village under the Jawra Industrial Police Station limits. The incident reportedly took place around 10 am. All three died, and their bodies have been sent to the government hospital in Jawra for post-mortem examination. The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Yuvraj Singh Chauhan, CSP, Jaora, says, “The sequence of events is that today, within the jurisdiction of Industrial Area Police Station, in Meena Kheda village, the dead bodies of a woman and her two children have been found. The bodies have been kept for post-mortem, and we are waiting for their family members…” — IANS (@ians_india) November 14, 2026

Police Receive Information At 10.30 Am

Police received information about the incident at around 10.30 am and reached the spot. Daya Bai was subsequently taken to Jaora Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her two children also died in the incident. The deaths have left the family and residents of the village in shock.

Circumstances Behind Incident Remain Unclear

Police have said that the exact circumstances that led to the deaths are yet to be established. Investigators are looking into the sequence of events and trying to determine what happened after Daya Bai left home with her children. At present, no specific reason or motive has been confirmed by the authorities. The incident has raised several unanswered questions, including what prompted the woman to go to the well with her children. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the facts behind the tragedy.

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