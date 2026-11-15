LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?

Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?

Daya Bai allegedly jumped into a family-owned well with her 5-year-old daughter, Dakshu, and 3-year-old son, Arvind.

26-year-old mother and her two young children. (Source: X)
26-year-old mother and her two young children. (Source: X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 13:39 IST

A tragic incident has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district, where a 26-year-old woman and her two young children allegedly died after jumping into a well in Meena Kheda village. The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Industrial Area police station in Jaora town. The deceased have been identified as Daya Bai, 26, her five-year-old daughter Dakshu and her three-year-old son Arvind. Police said the circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear, and further investigation is underway.

Woman Left Home Saying She Was Taking Daughter To School

According to the information available, Daya Bai left her house at around 8 am, telling family members that she was going to drop her daughter Dakshu at school. Dakshu was reportedly wearing her school uniform at the time. Daya Bai also took her three-year-old son, Arvind, along with her. However, instead of heading towards the school, the woman and her children reportedly went to a family-owned well located some distance away from their home.

You Might Be Interested In

Police Receive Information At 10.30 Am

Police received information about the incident at around 10.30 am and reached the spot. Daya Bai was subsequently taken to Jaora Civil Hospital, where doctors declared her dead. Her two children also died in the incident. The deaths have left the family and residents of the village in shock.

Circumstances Behind Incident Remain Unclear

Police have said that the exact circumstances that led to the deaths are yet to be established. Investigators are looking into the sequence of events and trying to determine what happened after Daya Bai left home with her children. At present, no specific reason or motive has been confirmed by the authorities. The incident has raised several unanswered questions, including what prompted the woman to go to the well with her children. Police are continuing their investigation to establish the facts behind the tragedy.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?
Tags: ArvindDakshuDaya Baihome-hero-pos-15Jaora newsmadhya pradesh newsMeena Kheda villagemother daughter son tragedymother jumps into wellRatlam Newswell incidentwoman and two children found dead

RELATED News

Watch Video: Teen Girl Climbs Mobile Tower In UP’s Kushinagar, Demands Justice For Brother Killed In School Clash; Why Is The Family Angry With Police?

Caught On Camera: Woman Abandons 6-Month-Old Baby Boy, Toddler Girl At Ujjain Railway Station And Flees; What Happened Next?

Caught On Camera: Speeding Swift Rams Into Parked Jeep in Himachal’s Nalagarh, Sends Woman Flying Several Feet; What Happened?

Rs 15 Crore Madurai Tanishq Robbery: YouTuber Nishant’s Father, Girlfriend Helped Move Stolen Gold; How Did A Tattoo Lead Police To The Accused?

Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

LATEST NEWS

Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?

Tiger Shroff Makes First Public Appearance After Juhu Firing Incident, Poses With Janhvi Kapoor In Pune — Photos Go Viral

Watch Video: From Mitti Ka Chulha To Traditional Saree, Akshara Singh Celebrates Chhath Puja In Desi Style, Prepares Kharna Prasad

Rashami Desai’s Ex-Husband Nandish Sandhu Gets Married Again At 44, Bride Kavita Banerjee Is 11 Years Younger

‘I Gave Up Everything For Love At 21’: Roadies Fame Shambhavi Sharma Recalls Painful Marriage To Sudesh Berry’s Son Suraj Berry, Says She Planned Suicide Twice

Bigg Boss 20: ‘Remember, You Are Scout OP’, Salman Khan Gives Reality Check, Asks Him To Stop ‘Acting’ After Fight With Love Gill | Video

WATCH VIDEO: Little Georgian Girl Dances To Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna’, Her Drama, Expressions And Dance Moves Win Over The Internet

Ramayana Box Office Collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash’s Film Sees 51% Jump On Day 10, Races Past Rs 1,200 Crore Worldwide

Caught On Camera: Man Seen Eating Flesh Of Dead Dog On Roadside In Odisha’s Sambalpur; What Led To Shocking Incident?

18-Year-Old Delhi Showroom Employee Taken To Changing Room By Friend, Throat Slit With Sharp Weapon; What Triggered The Murder?

Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?
Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?
Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?
Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?
Mother Leaves Home To Drop Kids At School, Jumps Into Well With 5-Year-Old Daughter And 3-Year-Old Son In Madhya Pradesh; What Triggered Her To Take This Extreme Step?

QUICK LINKS