LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station

Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station

Two toddlers were found abandoned in an autorickshaw in Bihar's Saran district. Their father alleged his wife fled with another man and jewellery worth ₹22 lakh.

Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station. (Image Credit: @PappuY82/X)
Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station. (Image Credit: @PappuY82/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-31 10:25 IST

Two small children were found unattended in an autorickshaw in Bihar’s Saran district, and their father says his wife left them there and ran away with another man and jewellery worth about ₹22 lakh. Police say the allegations are not yet verified.

Two Toddlers And An Empty Seat Beside Them

It was Wednesday evening at Ballia More in Manjhi, in Saran district. Two children, aged two and three, were found sitting by themselves in an autorickshaw, with no adult in sight.

You Might Be Interested In

Police took the children into their care and brought them to the Manjhi police station, where officers waited for someone to come forward.

The Father Who Ran To The Station

That someone was Amit Singh. He hurried to the police station and held the children close, in a scene that left onlookers moved. His tears, according to the account, were those of relief.

Singh, the son of Anil Singh, lives in Pandeypur in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. He told police that he had married six years earlier in Nawada village, under the Raghunathpur police station area in Siwan district.

A Wife, A Stranger And A Bag Of Gold

In his statement, Singh alleged that his wife left the children in the autorickshaw on Wednesday evening and went away with a man with whom she was allegedly in a relationship. He also alleged that she took jewellery worth around ₹22 lakh when she left home.

These are his claims. Police say the allegations have not been independently verified.

What The Police Are Saying

Manjhi police station house officer Vinod Kumar said police had begun investigating how the children came to be left unattended. Officers are also looking into Singh’s allegations about the jewellery and his wife’s departure.

The woman’s account was not available, and it is not yet known where she is or who the man named in the allegations is. Investigators are examining the circumstances around the incident.

The Questions Nobody Has Answered Yet

Several basic facts are unknown. It is not clear how the children came to be in the auto, whether the driver saw anything, or whether the woman went willingly. The report does not say whether Singh has filed a formal complaint, or whether any case has been registered.

Where The Search Goes From Here

Police will probably try to trace the woman and the man and record their statements, and to check the auto driver’s account and any footage from the area. The jewellery claim will need documents to back it. The outcome will depend on what the woman says and what evidence investigators find. For now, the children are back with their father, and the questions about how they were left alone remain with the police.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station

RELATED News

Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop

Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals Surprising Twist

Watch Video: Mumbai Woman Tries To Run Over Police Man As She Intentionally Hits Scooter, Bike And Car While Driving

Six Killed in Helicopter Crash Near Joshimath in Uttarakhand; Pilot Police Officer Among Dead

Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Rat Wreaks Havoc At Maharashtra’s Mantralaya, Security Teams Lay Traps For Three Days, Escapes Every Time – How Was It Finally Caught?

Oman’s Navy Rescues 25 Crew Members From Panama-Flagged Vessel Hit Off Musandam In Strait Of Hormuz.

Four Killed, 2 Others Injured After Fire Breaks Out in Mangolpuri Shoe Factory

Thousands of People in Uttarakhand Benefit from Mutation Campaign Launched on the Directions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

Kochi Mercedes Crash Case Takes New Turn as Kerala Court Objects to Minor’s Identity Being Revealed in Bail Cancellation Plea

Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff In Trouble Over Vimal Ads? Maharashtra FDA Completes Probe, Finds Rule Violations

He Left Home for an Evening Ride, But Never Returned: 45-Year-Old Farmer Shot Dead Near Temple in Bihar, Here’s What Happened

Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind

Minor Girl Allegedly Forced to Renounce Hinduism and Convert to Islam, Rescued From Gujarat Dargah After 2 Days; 3 Arrested

Ramayana Advance Booking: Delhi-NCR Leads With Rs 3 Crore, But Bengaluru Records Fastest Growth; Full City-Wise Breakdown

Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station
Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station
Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station
Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station
Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station

QUICK LINKS