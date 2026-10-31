Mother Leaves Two Toddlers In Auto, Allegedly Flees With Lover And Rs 22 Lakh Jewellery; Father’s Emotional Reunion At Police Station

Two small children were found unattended in an autorickshaw in Bihar’s Saran district, and their father says his wife left them there and ran away with another man and jewellery worth about ₹22 lakh. Police say the allegations are not yet verified.

Two Toddlers And An Empty Seat Beside Them

It was Wednesday evening at Ballia More in Manjhi, in Saran district. Two children, aged two and three, were found sitting by themselves in an autorickshaw, with no adult in sight.

Police took the children into their care and brought them to the Manjhi police station, where officers waited for someone to come forward.

The Father Who Ran To The Station

That someone was Amit Singh. He hurried to the police station and held the children close, in a scene that left onlookers moved. His tears, according to the account, were those of relief.

Singh, the son of Anil Singh, lives in Pandeypur in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. He told police that he had married six years earlier in Nawada village, under the Raghunathpur police station area in Siwan district.

एक महिला अपने दो अबोध बच्चों को ऑटो में छोड़कर प्रेमी संग फरार हो गई। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने दोनों बच्चों को कब्जे में लिया, बाद में बच्चों के पिता मांझी थाना पहुंचे। अपने कलेजे के टुकड़ों को सकुशल पाकर पिता भावुक हो गए। @grok देखना कहा का मामला है, महिला कहां की थी। https://t.co/Ch7hF0M8ZM — Pappu Yadav (@PappuY82) October 30, 2026

A Wife, A Stranger And A Bag Of Gold

In his statement, Singh alleged that his wife left the children in the autorickshaw on Wednesday evening and went away with a man with whom she was allegedly in a relationship. He also alleged that she took jewellery worth around ₹22 lakh when she left home.

These are his claims. Police say the allegations have not been independently verified.

What The Police Are Saying

Manjhi police station house officer Vinod Kumar said police had begun investigating how the children came to be left unattended. Officers are also looking into Singh’s allegations about the jewellery and his wife’s departure.

The woman’s account was not available, and it is not yet known where she is or who the man named in the allegations is. Investigators are examining the circumstances around the incident.

The Questions Nobody Has Answered Yet

Several basic facts are unknown. It is not clear how the children came to be in the auto, whether the driver saw anything, or whether the woman went willingly. The report does not say whether Singh has filed a formal complaint, or whether any case has been registered.

Where The Search Goes From Here

Police will probably try to trace the woman and the man and record their statements, and to check the auto driver’s account and any footage from the area. The jewellery claim will need documents to back it. The outcome will depend on what the woman says and what evidence investigators find. For now, the children are back with their father, and the questions about how they were left alone remain with the police.