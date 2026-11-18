A family trip from Bihar to Mathura and Vrindavan turned tragic after a speeding Hyundai Creta overturned on the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Safipur area on Wednesday afternoon. The car was reportedly travelling at 120 kmph when the driver dozed off, lost control and crashed into a roadside divider.

The accident claimed the life of a 40-year-old woman. Four other occupants, including her husband, daughter and a one-year-old child, sustained injuries.

Driver Dozes Off, Creta Crashes Into Divider

The family had gone from Gaya district of Bihar to Mathura and Vrindavan. The vehicle was driven by Anirudh, the brother of the lady. As per the information that is available, the accident occurred at around 3 pm on kilometre 395 of the Ganga Expressway in front of Mavai Brahmanan village of Safipur.

It seems that Anirudh dozed off while driving. The vehicle, which was speeding lost its balance, crashed into the divider, and overturned. All five persons in the vehicle were injured in the accident. But airbags activated during the accident saved the life of the driver.

Woman Declared Dead at District Hospital

The passers-by tried to help the people trapped inside the vehicle and took them out of the crashed car. At the same time, they called the police, who arrived at the scene along with the ambulance. The injured people were admitted to the district hospital, where the doctors pronounced Meenakshi, wife of Sujit, dead.

Sujit, their daughter Samridhi, Anirudh and his one-year-old baby were also injured. As their situation was serious, three of them, Sujit, Samridhi and the baby, were referred to the LLR Hospital in Kanpur for further treatment.

Driver In Shock After Accident

Anirudh was shocked by the terrible accident. He somehow managed to tell the other family members about the accident. According to Police Inspector Sandeep Mishra, the autopsy of the woman was being conducted. At the same time, he said that further proceedings would be taken into account depending on the complaint submitted regarding the accident.