Mother Of 3 Caught In Room With Lover In Kanpur; Couple Held Captive By In-Laws For 30 Hours

Reports say the woman, a mother of three, had been seeing a 23 year old man for some time. He had come over to visit her at home when her in-laws started suspecting something was off. That suspicion pushed them to check the room themselves, and that is when they found the young man inside with her. Once they spotted him, they grabbed him on the spot and gave him a severe beating right there.

Woman Also Beaten

The young man wasn’t the only one who bore the brunt of it. The woman herself was allegedly assaulted by her in-laws as well once the affair came to light. After the initial confrontation, the in-laws didn’t let the man leave. Instead, they locked him inside the very room he had walked into to meet her, turning it into a makeshift holding cell.

Locked Up For Nearly 30 Hours

What followed next stretched on for close to 30 hours. The young man was kept there the entire time with no food and no water, and reports say he was beaten on and off throughout his captivity. It was only after someone tipped off the police control room that the matter came to official attention.

Rescue Turns Difficult For Police

Getting the two out safely wasn’t straightforward for the police either. Officers reportedly ran into resistance while trying to free both the young man and the woman from the house. Adding another layer to the story, it has come out that the woman’s eldest daughter is already of an age where marriage is being considered, while the young man at the centre of this entire episode has not been married yet.

Once the situation was brought under control, police called both parties to the station, and the case is now being looked into further.

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