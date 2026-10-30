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Home > Regionals News > Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind

Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind

A domestic dispute in Jharkhand's Jamtara turned fatal when a man allegedly attacked his wife with an axe. The mother of nine daughters died, while her husband was injured.

Mother of 9 Daughters Dies After Husband Attacks Her (Image: representative)
Mother of 9 Daughters Dies After Husband Attacks Her (Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 22:33 IST

A shocking incident has been reported from Jharkhand’s Jamtara district, where a man allegedly killed his wife with an axe following a domestic dispute. After the attack, he reportedly slashed his own throat with a knife and injured himself. The incident took place around 9 pm on Thursday in Nauhathia village, under the Narayanpur police station area. The deceased has been identified as Basanti Devi, while her husband, Manoj Rajwar, is the accused. The incident has left the entire village in shock.

Argument After Dinner Turns Into Fatal Attack

According to family members, Manoj returned from a relative’s house at around 10 am on Thursday. Later that night, an argument broke out between the couple after dinner. The family alleged that Manoj first subjected his wife to an electric shock. He then attacked her several times with an axe, targeting her head and stomach. Basanti suffered severe injuries and died on the spot.

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Husband Was Reportedly Angry Over Wife Sharing Family Matters

Relatives claimed that Manoj often objected to Basanti discussing family matters with her parents. This had reportedly led to frequent arguments between the couple. According to the family, Manoj had also threatened to kill his wife during previous disputes.

Mother Of Nine Daughters Dies, Family Left Devastated

Basanti Devi and Manoj Rajwar had nine daughters. Two of them are married, while the remaining seven still live at home. Her sudden death has left the daughters devastated. The family is struggling to come to terms with the incident.

Accused Hospitalised, Police Begin Investigation

After the incident, Narayanpur police reached the village and took the woman’s body into custody. It was sent for post-mortem examination. The accused was taken into custody and admitted to Sadar Hospital for treatment of his injuries. Narayanpur police station in-charge Murad Hasan said the police received information about the incident between midnight and 1 am.

He confirmed that the body had been sent for post-mortem and the accused was receiving medical treatment. Further legal action is underway. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind
Tags: axe attackdomestic disputefamily tragedyhusband wife fightJamtara crimeJharkhand newswife murder

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Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind

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Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind

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Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind
Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind
Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind
Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind
Mother of 9 Daughters Killed After Dinner-Time Fight With Husband, He Slashes His Own Throat After Attack, Seven Daughters Left Behind

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